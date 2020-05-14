Everything you need to know about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

The announcement of a Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remake/reboot on May 12 kicked off Summer Game Fest on a strong note and is bringing the Tony Hawk skateboarding game series out of a hiatus brought on by several subpar games. It's a highly anticipated remaster, but a lot of question still remain around the project

Is this game just a simple port or a full-on recreation? What platforms is it on? When does it come out? If you're looking for the answers to these questions and more, we've rounded them all up here for you.

When is the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 release date?

The day it was announced, Activision confirmed that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 would be released on September 4, 2020. This is during the month most Tony Hawk games were historically released in, making it strangely fitting. There's a chance that the game could be delayed due to Covid-19, but Activision seems confident enough that the game will be delivered then.

Who is the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 developer?

Neversoft, the developer behind the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games, was shut down by Activision in 2014 after they were taken off both the Tony Hawk and Guitar Hero series. As such, that studio couldn't handle this remaster. Thankfully, it's still in good hands as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is being developed by Vicarious Visions.

This developer not only has experience with remakes like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy but the Tony Hawk series as well. Vicarious Visions actually made a name for themselves with Game Boy Advance ports of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 and 3, which were received surprisingly well. Of course, the game is being published by Activision, who has always handled the series through its ups and downs.

What consoles will Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 be available on?

So far, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has only been confirmed for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. On PC, it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store at launch, so Steam or GOG users are out of luck. The game is coming out before next-gen consoles are intended to launch, so it makes sense that it wouldn't be available on them at first. It remains to be seen if the game is ported to PS5 or Xbox Series X, or simply becomes backward compatible.

As for Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia players, you are all currently being left in the dust. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 seems a bit more technically demanding, so a Switch port may not be possible, or requires extra time before its release. Meanwhile, Activision has not published anything on Google Stadia thus far, so this game isn't coming to Google's cloud-based platform either.

What is the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 tracklist?

An official tracklist hasn't been unveiled by Vicarious Visions or Activision yet, but the game's reveal trailer did confirm that the following songs from the originals have made it into Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2:

Blood Brother by Papa Roach

Guerilla Radio by Rage Against the Machine

Jerry Was a Racecar Driver by Primus

May 16th by Lagwagon

No Cigar by Millencolin

Pin the Tail on the Donkey by Naughty By Nature

Police Truck by Dead Kennedys

Superman by Goldfinger

When Worlds Collide by Powerman 5000

You by Bad Religion

The rights to music licenses are one of the biggest obstacles in gaming when it comes to remastering or bringing games to new platforms several years after release. Putting together a tracklist for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 was probably a tall task, but a necessary one when you consider how pivotal the soundtracks are to each game.

This image shows just how much better Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 looks than the originals. Activision

What skaters are in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2?

The press release accompanying Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 gave a taste of the roster of real skater that will be available when the game launches in September:

Tony Hawk

Bucky Lasek

Steve Caballero

Geoff Rowley

Andrew Reynolds

Elissa Steamer

Chad Muska

Eric Koston

Rodney Mullen

Rune Glifberg

Kareem Campbell

Jamie Thomas

Bob Burnquist

Like the tracklist, it's safe to assume that more skaters from the originals will be confirmed over time. That said, it remains to be seen if classics like Spider-Man make it in now due to licensing issues. Regardless of who or who doesn't make it in, you can create them yourself as Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 will feature a create a skater mode.

Is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 a port, remaster, or remake?

While it's being billed as a remaster by Activision in press releases, it's actually a bit closer to what would be considered a remake by many. Much of the content is the same, though it features some new features and has been rebuilt for the ground up for modern platforms.

If you were worried about these games being nothing more than a port or HD upgrade of the originals, then you can quash those concerns. It remains to be seen if the original versions of the first two titles can be played in the game, as remakes often include easter eggs that let players do that.

What are Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2's new features?

While Activision has stressed that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is a loving recreation of the PS1 originals, it still features some new things. Obviously, the graphics have been completely overhauled to look more modern and realistic. Additionally, tricks like the lip tricks, revert, and wall plant from later Tony Hawk games have been retroactively added to these games to make them feel smoother to play. You can also expect new objectives and challenges in some levels.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 features local multiplayer like the games that it is based on, but it also lets people play with others online. Online features have also been added to the Create-a-Park mode as players can now share their levels online. Both Create-a-Park and Create-a-Skater have more customization options than before too, so there's still quite a bit for players familiar with the originals to mess around with.

What are the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Collector's Edition and pre-order bonus?

Normally, the game will cost $39.99. A Digital Deluxe Edition that costs $49.99 is also available for pre-order, and it comes with unspecified "unique content and in-game gear." Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Collector's Edition is pretty sweet though. Coming in at $99.99, it will include everything from the Digital Deluxe Edition as well as Birdhouse deck. If you've been looking to get back into skateboarding, this Collector's Edition is giving you a great chance to.

Pre-ordering does more than reserve you a copy too! Anyone who pre-orders the game will gain access to the classic Warehouse level sometime this summer before Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 launches. Jack Black's JablinskiGames got an early look at this level, and you can it out in the video below.