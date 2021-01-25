Diablo II is one of the most beloved games of the 2000s. This fantasy RPG found the perfect balance between engaging combat, a dark and dreary world, and exciting yet replayable dungeon crawling. So many games have copied this formula since its launch. Even though Diablo IV is still on the horizon, reliable sources claim that Diablo 2 will make a return soon.

Much like Warcraft 3, this classic action-RPG is reportedly poised to get a remake, with Blizzard Entertainment even bringing in a brand new development team to work on it. This is everything we know about the rumored remake, which may be called Diablo 2: Resurrected , following reports from Actugaming and Bloomberg.

When is the Diablo 2: Resurrected release date?

We don't know what Diablo 2's release date is because Blizzard hasn't officially announced the game yet. Actugaming's leak, which did get the developer and project's existence right, claimed that it would come out in 2020. Clearly, that didn't happen, though it could suggest that the remake could arrive sometime this year.

Bloomberg's report doesn't mention anything about a release window for the game either, so we'll just have to wait for an official announcement before we can say when exactly Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available. The developers should take their time to polish the experience too, especially following the rocky launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged in January 2020.

Blizzcon 2021 will happen from February 19 to 20, so there's a possibility we will learn more then.

Is there a Diablo 2: Resurrected trailer?

As it isn't officially announced yet, there is no trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected just yet. Whenever the game is finally announced, we'll update this post with an official trailer.

Diablo 2 is the quintessential isometric action-RPG Blizzard Entertainment

What studio is developing Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Back in May 2020, Actugaming claimed that Vicarious Visions was working on a Diablo 2 remake, though not much else was heard about this project after that. Then, on January 22, fans of that studio got very worried upon the announcement that the Activision Blizzard subsidiary would move from being a lead developer for Activision games to a support studio for Blizzard Entertainment titles.

Vicarious Visions is the developer behind the successful Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remakes, so it didn't make a lot of sense that Activision would demote them like this. Later that day though, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier revealed the reason for the move.

Vicarious Visions is not only supporting games like Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 but is working directly with Blizzard on Diablo 2: Resurrected because Blizzard Team 1, which made Warcraft 3: Reforged and were originally going to work on this remake, was dismantled by Activision Blizzard late last year.

While Blizzard Team 3 (the Diablo 4 development team) is still technically the leading developer on the remake, Vicarious Visions will play a major part in bringing the remake to life as Team 3 focuses on finishing and shipping Diablo 4.

What is important about Diablo 2?

Diablo 2 was first released for PC back in 2000, and it tasks players with taking down the hero of the previous game, who was corrupted by the Lord of Terror Diablo. This intriguing plot hook and the expanding lore are spread across several acts and an expansion, with tons of areas for players to explore.

Diablo 2 is an isometric action-RPG and the quintessential game in the genre. It establishes a balance in its gameplay as it can be quite challenging but also extremely rewarding and replayable thanks to an excellent loot system and a variety of character classes for players to try it.

The game's multiplayer modes helped cement Battle.net as a great service, and many still play the game online to this day. Because Diablo 2 is so beloved by so many, it's definitely deserving of a remake. While its creators have explained why such a project would be tough to make in the past, Vicarious Visions and Blizzard apparently seem dedicated enough to make it a reality.

When will we learn more about Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Diablo 2: Resurrected hasn't been officially announced yet, but when could a reveal happen? The most likely venue for a reveal is BlizzCon, Blizzard's annual event where they reveal new games and update players on older ones. BlizzCon 2020 was canceled due to Covid-19, but an online-only replacement, BlizzConline, is happening in February.

BlizzConline will be held on February 19 and February 20, 2021 . If Blizzard and Vicarious Vision are already prepared to unveil the game, this is where we'll learn about it. That's not been confirmed by any leaker though, and it's possible the game needs more time in the oven.

If that's the case, keep an eye out at future BlizzCons for an announcement ahead of its eventual release.