You have less than 24 hours to get the best Diablo knockoff ever for free

The Epic Games Store is giving one free game away each day this December. The storefront from Fortnite's creators has been doing this for over a week and has given away some fantastic games like Alien Isolation and Darkest Dungeon. The free game for December 30 is Torchlight II starting at 11 a.m., but that price tag will disappear exactly 24 hours later. This is one of the best free Epic Games Store titles of the Christmas season yet, especially if you love dungeon-crawler RPGs like Diablo, so you should act fast.

Torchlight II was first released by Runic Games back in 2012 as a follow up to a promising 2009 RPG. The game finally came to consoles in 2019. It built upon the Diablo-like dungeon-crawling formula of the first game and nearly perfected it.

Players control one of four unique classes — Engineer, Outlander, Berserker, and Embermage — and go on a journey to defeat The Alchemist, who has been corrupted by an evil entity called the Ember Blight. From there, players can venture through many procedurally generated dungeons, fighting hordes of enemies and collecting awesome loot along the way.

While the gameplay is fairly standard for the genre, combat remains super satisfying even though it's easy to pick up. The classes, especially the Engineer, also stand out from other RPGs that fall into the same Dungeons & Dragons inspired classes.

Once you beat the story, which should already take you about 20 hours, you'll feel compelled to return just because of how simple but fun it is to play and might double or triple that playtime. The procedural generation stays fresh, and loot is paced out really well to make late-game finds just as satisfying as early game ones.

Torchlight 2 supports cooperative multiplayer for up to 6 players as well. It was the first game in the series to do so, and this genre is at its best when you are able to play and share the experience with others. If you get some friends to redeem the game today as well you might have found your next addictive multiplayer game.

Even after eight years and the release of a sequel, Torchlight 2 still remains a fantastic dungeon-crawler RPG and the favorite of the series by fans. Torchlight 2 even has more positive reviews than Torchlight 3 on Steam. If you're a fan of RPGs but have never dipped your toes into this franchise, you're better off trying out this free game rather than spending $19.99 or more for its sequel on another platform.

You only have a short window to redeem this game though, as it's free on the Epic Games Store for just one day. The deal went live at 11 a.m. Eastern on December 30 and it will only be free until 11 a.m. Eastern on December 31, where it will be replaced by the Epic Game Store's final free game of the year.

A timer on the Epic Games Store will show you how much time left you have to redeem it, but you need to act fast if you want Torchlight 2. Still, taking the time to redeem this game is worth it if you enjoy entertaining dungeon-crawlers.