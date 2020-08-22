After a long, empty summer, the DC universe is coming back to the big screen with Wonder Woman 1984 on October 2. Ahead of its release, superhero fans were treated to a brand new trailer for the Wonder Woman sequel early in the day at DC's virtual FanDome event. The new trailer reveals a lot, but the most exciting news is our first look at Kirsten Wigg's supervillain: Cheetah.

Barbara Ann Minerva (aka, Cheetah) appears to be a nerdy scientist and friend to Diana in Wonder Woman 1984, but he also wants to be an "apex predator." It's unclear how this happens, but it may have something to do with Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), who appears in the trailer promising to make everyone's dreams come true — we've also previously seen him holding some sort of mysterious crystal.

This could explain both how Chris Pine returns (if that's Wonder Woman's wish) and Barbara's transformation, which we finally see at the end of the trailer.

Cheetah! Warner Media

The trailer also has some fun moments, mostly hinging on Chris Pine's confusion after turning up in the 1980s. He doesn't understand why everyone wear's parachute pants, and is later surprised to learn that his fancy piloting can be tracked easily by radar. Check out the full trailer below:

Wonder Woman 1984 sees the return of Gal Gadot as the title superhero, along with director Patty Jenkins. Chris Pine is back too, though we're still not sure exactly how given that he died in the 2017 origin story. Meanwhile, Kirsten Wigg joins the cast as Wonder Woman's standby supervillain Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal plays a villainous businessman named Maxwell Lord with some not-so-subtle Trump vibes. Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen also reprise their roles Princess Diana's fellow Amazonians.

Wonder Woman vs. Cheetah Warner Bros.

Maxwell Lord Warner Bros.

After Wonder Woman 1984, DC has a full movie slate, with plans for Aquaman 2, Shazam 2, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, The Batman, a Flash movie, and more. There's no big superhero team-up on the horizon (aside from Zack Snyder's Justice League), but Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have already teased plans for a full Wonder Woman trilogy.

Speaking to ScreenRant, the director and star revealed that they've already discussed plans for Wonder Woman 3.

"So there is one more thing I'm craving," Jenkins said, "which is true to her theme, which is true to everything that she stands for, that I'm like, 'Ooh.' There's one more chapter of Wonder Woman that we don't quite get. It doesn't quite make sense for this movie. It didn't for the last, either."

Gadot added: "We're already talking about our next journey together, and what's the next movie we're going to do together just because we really, we have great chemistry and we enjoy working together."

Let's not get ahead of ourselves, though. First, DC has to actually release Wonder Woman 1984. Let's just hope there are still movie theaters to release it in.