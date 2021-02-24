WandaVision Episode 8 release date, premiere time, runtime, and everything we know

There aren’t many episodes left of WandaVision. The Marvel Disney+ series, which has captured the attention of Marvel fans everywhere, has only one installment left to go before its finale next week. If WandaVision Episode 7’s conclusion is any indication of what’s still to come in the series as well, then viewers better start getting ready for even more surprises and twists heading their way.

In order to help you prepare for WandaVision’s next episode, here’s everything you need to know about WandaVision Episode 8, including its release date, story, runtime, and more.

But first: How did TV and movies get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

When is the WandaVision Episode 8 release date?

WandaVision Episode 8 premieres Friday, February 26th on Disney+. It is the show’s penultimate episode, with the finale set to drop next week on Friday, March 5th.

Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

When is the WandaVision Episode 8 release time?

Just like every other WandaVision episode up to this point, WandaVision Episode 8 will premiere on Disney+ this Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is WandaVision Episode 8?

WandaVision’s episode lengths have been a constant source of frustration for fans these past few weeks. The show’s longest episode to date clocks in at just 42 minutes (including credits) and viewers have been waiting for weeks for the show to produce a longer episode.

👉 Follow all of Inverse's WandaVision coverage at our WandaVision hub.

Fortunately for those fans, there’s a chance WandaVision’s next episode could be its longest yet. Early rumors say the WandaVision Episode 8 runtime will be 47 minutes, though, there’s been no official confirmation of that. Some viewers speculate that the show's finale could run even longer, but that could just be hearsay and/or wishful thinking on the part of WandaVision fans.

Where to watch WandaVision Episode 8

WandaVision Episode 8 will only be available to stream on Disney+. The same goes for the show’s past episodes and its finale next week, as the series is a Disney+ exclusive available only to the streaming service’s paid subscribers.

It's been Agatha all along. Marvel Studios

What is the plot of WandaVision Episode 8?

Disney and Marvel have — for the most part — held off on releasing any official synopses for individual WandaVision episodes, and that’s still the case with WandaVision Episode 8. However, early leaks suggest that the episode may include numerous flashbacks that, all combined, could help explain how both Wanda and Agatha ended up in Westview in the first place.

That wouldn’t be surprising considering where WandaVision Episode 7 left off. Whether or not the upcoming episode will reveal all of the show’s mysteries remains to be seen.

Is there a WandaVision Episode 8 trailer?

As of now, there is no official trailer for WandaVision Episode 8. Given how the show’s previous installment concluded, it’s probably safe to say that Marvel and Disney plan on keeping as much about this week’s episode under wraps as they can until its Friday premiere.

Fortunately, there is some footage from WandaVision’s final 2 episodes featured in past trailers for the show, including the one posted below.