How many episodes of WandaVision are left? Everything you need to know

WandaVision keeps raising the stakes, and Episode 7 was no exception. As the season finale approaches, you may be wondering exactly how Marvel plans to roll out the next few episodes of WandaVision. Well, look no further, we've got the answers to all your questions right here.

How did TV and movies get you through the pandemic? We want to hear from you! Take this quick Inverse survey.

How many episodes are there in WandaVision Season 1?

Good question! The important thing to note is that, as far as we know, WandaVision is a limited series, meaning we're not expecting any more episodes beyond "Season 1." (This makes sense considering the basic premise of the show, which by definition has a limited run once Wanda snaps out of whatever it is she's doing in Westview.

That said, we do have a definitive answer. There will be nine episodes of WandaVision total, though we have reason to believe the last one or two episodes will be extra long (more on that later.)

How many episodes of WandaVision are out?

So far, WandaVision has released seven episodes, bringing us from the 1950s all the way to the early 2000s in Episode 7. You can watch all of them now on Disney+.

How many episodes of WandaVision are left?

Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision. Marvel

You can probably do the math for yourself by now, but with nine episodes of WandaVision total and seven already released, that leaves two episodes left before the season (and the series) is over.

That said, it's entirely possible the last two episodes could be longer than usual. Each episode of WandaVision so far has been roughly 25-30 minutes (plus roughly seven minutes of credits), but Marvel previously said the entire series would run roughly six hours total. Even with the credits included, that still means we're due for at least one extra-long episode — unless the six hours thing was a misdirect.

Oh, and Marvel is also set to release a behind-the-scene documentary special the week after WandaVision's finale. So there's that to look forward to as well.

How many episodes of WandaVision per week?

Wanda and Vision's kids, Tommy and Billy. Marvel

Aside from a two-episode premiere, Marvel only releases one new episode of WandaVision each week. So with two episodes remaining, that means we've got two weeks left before the whole thing is finished.