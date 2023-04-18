After what has been a pretty zigzagging lineup of episodes, the stage is set for the season finale of The Mandalorian. And with all of the high-stakes drama from last week, we’re excited to see where Season 3 Episode 8 will take the series — especially given the show’s history of cliffhangers.

As of Episode 7, Moff Gideon appears to have the upper hand on the Mandalorians and Din Djarin is in trouble. But not all hope is lost with Bo-Katan in charge. With plenty of fan theories circling around the finale, we’ll have to wait and see what really goes down in Episode 8 and how the final installment brings Season 3 to a (likely) momentous close.

Below, find everything you need to know heading into The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8, including the season finale’s release date, start time, runtime, and a recap of last week.

When is the release date for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8?

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8 (Chapter 24) premieres on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

What is the release time for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8?

Will Bo-Katan rescue Din Djarin again? Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian lands at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern, exclusively on Disney+ each Wednesday.

What’s the runtime for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8?

The season finale reportedly runs around 39 minutes long.

What is the plot of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 8?

As per usual, Disney has given zero details about the next installment. But we can guess that there will likely be another showdown between the Mandalorians and Moff Gideon’s forces, especially now that Din Djarin has been captured.

Plus, we know that something dramatic is definitely happening, since Brendan Wayne, one of the stunt doubles who does a lot of the physical acting as Din Djarin, posted on Instagram: “This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for more... it might just hurt too much.”

What happened in The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 7?

A troop of Mandalorians go on a mission to Mandalore. Lucasfilm

Chapter 23, “The Spies,” opens with Elia Kane meeting with none other than Moff Gideon via hologram in a shadowy alley on Coruscant. She tells him about what Din Djarin and Bo-Katan are up to, which is causing problems for their plans. Gideon then leaves to meet with a “Shadow Council” of remnant Imperial leaders. They discuss the disappearance of Grand Admiral Thrawn, something called “Project Necromancer,” and Gideon’s secretive plans.

Returning to the planet of Nevarro, Bo-Katan, and Din arrive with the big fleet of Mandalorians they’ve gathered. Greef Karga presents Mando with a modified version of IG-11 for Grogu to essentially wear as a tall suit of armor. Din thinks Grogu is too young to pilot the droid suit, but his adopted son is pretty persistent. After an awkward introduction between the Children of the Watch and the Nite Owls, the united Mandalorians head off to begin retaking the planet of Mandalore.

Led by Bo-Katan, a small troop of Mandalorians go to the surface of Mandalore. They are surprised to meet another group of Mandalorian survivors who have been there since the fall of their society. On the survivors’ ship, some members of the different Mandalorian factions have a brawl, but Grogu breaks up the fight. Just as they arrive above the Great Forge, a giant monster attacks them and everyone abandons ship.

Descending underground, they are ambushed by enemies wearing Mandalorian jetpacks. Axe Woves leaves to get help and the rest of the Mandalorians go deeper into the caves, where they find a giant military facility. They are ambushed by Moff Gideon (clad in beskar armor and a horned helmet) and his cronies, who capture Din Djarin. Gideon reveals he is putting together a super-army of clones using parts of both Jedi and Mandalorians. Wielding the Darksaber, Bo-Katan helps the other Mandalorians escape, except Paz Vizsla who sacrifices himself while fending off some Praetorian Guards.

Will there be a Season 4 of The Mandalorian?

Din Djarin has been captured by Moff Gideon. Lucasfilm

Yes! Even though the fourth season still hasn’t been officially announced by Disney or Lucasfilm, showrunner Jon Favreau has confirmed that The Mandalorian Season 4 script is fully written. When the fourth season will begin filming, however, is still up in the air, as executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa recently told Collider at Star Wars Celebration.