The Mandalorian Director Confirms a Season 3 Change Pivotal to the Show's Future

In Season 1, The Mandalorian was the story of Din Djarin, a bounty hunter just trying to survive in the galaxy. In Season 2, it became the story of Din and Grogu, the Clan of Two, but still “The Mandalorian” referred to Din Djarin. Now, in Season 3, The Mandalorian refers to something greater. Now, Din Djarin is taking a backseat role as Bo-Katan Kryze realizes her destiny as the prophesied leader of Mandalore and the covert of Children of the Watch.

But while some fans may criticize the direction the show is taking, it may be just the move the series needed — and the show’s executive agrees. Just because Din Djarin is not the eponymous Mandalorian, it doesn’t mean the show is any less powerful. It’s just different.

At Star Wars Celebration, The Mandalorian executive producer — and director of the two remaining episodes in Season 3 — Rick Famuyiwa discussed the broadening scope of the new season and the theory that “The Mandalorian” no longer refers to Din Djarin alone.

Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa at Star Wars Celebration London. Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Forbes, Famuyiwa said:

"Who is the Mandalorian at this point? And so I think it could be anyone. And I think that's what they're trying to define in many ways, is what does that mean to be Mandalorian?"

This caused an uproar among fans who feel like The Mandalorian has lost the plot and stopped focusing on Din Djarin. But in the broader scope of Star Wars, this may be a very smart decision.

The Mandalorian is the center of a new universe for Star Wars, spanning multiple series and timelines. As the central show, it shouldn’t just be the story of one man, but the homebase for all the characters to come together in crossover events. The first two seasons have shown Din collecting allies — why shouldn’t the show be about them as much as it is about him?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is as much about Bo-Katan Kryze as it is Din Djarin. Lucasfilm

We now know that Dave Filoni will direct a movie in the future that will serve as the culmination of the “Mandoverse.” The Mandalorian is clearly going to become the television venue for Mandoverse events. There will still be Mandalorians, they will just be an ensemble instead of a show focused on one protagonist.

It’s not just the events of our universe that make the redefinition of the show a smart idea. When The Mandalorian started, Din was one of only a handful of his kind. Now, in Season 3, the Mandalorians are uniting as one people, regardless of creed. Why should the title be limited to one person when the very definition of what makes a Mandalorian is being questioned?

In Clone Wars and Rebels, we thought that being a Mandalorian meant being true to your lineage. In The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, it meant never taking off your helmet and being true to “The Way.” In Season 3 and beyond, it will mean both those things at once, as well as being part of a grand tradition that will reform into a force to be reckoned with in the universe.

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.