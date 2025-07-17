James Gunn’s Superman might have ushered in a new era of earnest superhero storytelling, but it also paved the way for what could be the most chaotic origin story of them all. Now that the Last Son of Krypton has landed in the new DC Universe, his hotheaded cousin Kara isn’t far behind.

Supergirl will be the second big-screen installment of the DCU’s new era, and one of the most anticipated. It’s been decades since Kara Zor-El has gotten a true spotlight in a solo film, and her 1984 debut wasn’t exactly well-received. Gunn and his collaborators hope to change that by drawing on a story from celebrated comics writer Tom King and leaning on director Craig Gillespie. This reboot is poised to offer some edgier dimensions to the new DC, so here’s everything you need to know about Supergirl.

Meet your Woman of Tomorrow. John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

What is the Supergirl release date?

Fans won’t have to wait long to get the next chapter of the DCU. Supergirl is set to hit theaters nearly a year after Superman’s July release date, premiering on June 26, 2026.

Who is directing Supergirl?

The DCU found an unconventional but intriguing director to helm Supergirl in Craig Gillespie. The filmmaker has carved out a niche directing films about misunderstood, combative heroines, from I, Tonya to Cruella. He might just be a great choice to bring a more abrasive version of Supergirl to life.

What is the plot of Supergirl?

Supergirl was originally titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which should tell comic fans everything they need to know. Woman of Tomorrow is an eight-issue comic series written by Tom King, which radically redefined Kara’s role in the DC Universe.

The series introduced our heroine at a low point. Like Superman, Kara was dispatched from the planet Krypton and sent to Earth, where she was meant to protect and raise a baby Kal-El. But after getting knocked off-course and being stuck in the Phantom Zone for decades, Kara arrives to meet her cousin as a fully grown superhero.

That rude awakening leaves Kara without a purpose, and she wiles away her days partying on planets with red suns until an alien girl named Ruthye recruits her in a quest for revenge. The pair traverse the galaxy on a harrowing adventure, one that eventually helps Kara find a new path forward.

There’s no telling how much Supergirl will borrow from King’s plot, but given the similarities between her introduction in the comic and at the end of Superman, it could be a faithful adaptation.

Who is in the cast of Supergirl?

Jason Momoa is one of the few actors returning from the old DCEU — but not as Aquaman. Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock will portray Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, and she’ll be sharing the screen with Jason Momoa. A fixture of the previous DC regime as Aquaman, Momoa has been recast as the anti-hero Lobo. Momoa’s been keen to play Lobo for some time; he even expressed interest in taking on the character while promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,” he said in an interview with Fandango. “If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f*** yeah.”

Fortunately, it was also a no-brainer for Gunn. “I’ve loved watching Jason bring [Lobo] to life,” he shared in a post on X. “Can’t wait to share that with all of you.”

Alongside Alcock and Momoa, Supergirl has officially cast two other characters.

Eve Ridley (3 Body Problem) will play Ruthye Mary Knolle, an honor-bound alien warrior who seeks Supergirl’s aid in hunting the man who murdered her father.

Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) has been tapped to play Krem of the Yellow Hill, the object of Ruthye’s quest for revenge and Supergirl’s main villain.

Is there a Supergirl trailer?

Supergirl has only just wrapped production, so we may have to wait a bit longer for a trailer. That said, Gunn recently released our first official look at Supergirl alongside the tagline for her film — a cheeky subversion of Superman’s “Look Up.”

How many Supergirl movies will there be?

So far, Alcock is set to star in only one movie as Supergirl. There aren’t any plans for a Supergirl 2 yet, but we’ll likely see her appear in multiple DCU projects beyond her solo adventure. Gunn has teased plans for a “much bigger story” at the end of DC’s first chapter, and whether that’s the Justice League or not, it’ll likely involve Kara in some capacity.