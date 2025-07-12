As the superhero genre trudges on, James Gunn is not a fan of the origin story. Marvel and DC’s most cherished figures have been rebooted time and again, making the first steps of their superhero journey, in Gunn’s eyes, redundant.

“I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley,” Gunn told The Times, referencing the demise of Bruce Wayne’s parents. “I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. I don’t need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket.”

Gunn doubles down on that premise with Superman. This iteration of the Man of Steel is the sixth big-screen adaptation in the character’s storied history, and it’s not at all interested in rehashing the origins that so many likely know by heart already. Instead, Gunn introduces Superman (David Corenswet) towards the beginning of his tenure as a hero. Like the Batman of The Batman, he’s a ways away from becoming a seasoned vet, but he’s not a brand new crimefighter either. That limbo allows Gunn to explore the growing pains of herodom without starting from square one again. It’s a clever way to bring audiences back up to speed, and it’s one he’ll likely use to set up other films in the new DC Universe... Supergirl included.

How Superman sets up Supergirl

Superman isn’t technically the owner of Krypto. Warner Bros.

Superman does a valiant job setting up Gunn’s DCU and all the moving parts therein, from the Justice Society to the Green Lantern Corps. Kal-El’s journey is just the beginning: after Superman, those aforementioned squads are each getting their own spotlight on the small screen, in the new season of Peacemaker and the upcoming Lanterns, respectively. Superman also takes care to set up the next movie on the DC slate, Supergirl. The upcoming film is set to introduce Kara Zor-El, cousin to Kal-El, in 2026 — but don’t expect another origin story for this character, either.

In lieu of an introduction down the line, Gunn introduces Kara (Milly Alcock) toward the end of Superman. Her quickly brings novices up to speed about this character, who first appeared in Action Comics #252. She’s a long way from the sunny superheroine from bygone comic series; instead, Gunn is lifting heavily from a more modern storyline. Alcock’s Supergirl is inspired by Tom King’s eight-issue series, Woman of Tomorrow. This hero is “hardcore,” but also utterly adrift, grappling with her sense of purposelessness in a world that already has a Kryptonian defender. In Superman, she returns to Earth after partying on a planet with a red sun, the effects of which depower her, but more importantly, allow her to get intoxicated. Kal-El’s been watching Kara’s dog Krypto while she was away, and given their tight bond, it’s safe to assume that Supergirl has lived on Earth for a few years now.

Superman sets the stage for a direct adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. DC

It’s about the same for the Kara of King’s Supergirl series. Woman of Tomorrow begins with Kara holed up in a bar at the edge of the universe, wallowing in her sorrows. She’s eventually whisked off on an adventure through the universe alongside an alien girl named Ruthye, who’s seeking revenge against the man who murdered her father. Their journey helps Kara reclaim a purpose and discover what kind of hero she wants to be.

There’s no telling how much of this storyline the Supergirl team plans to use, but Gunn sets the character up for a very similar adventure. Director Craig Gillespie will take the reins from here, setting Kara Zor-El up for a very different on-screen adventure.

