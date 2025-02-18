It’s been nearly three years since The Batman unveiled a new vision of the Caped Crusader, and though a sequel has been in the works for some time, it’s been a long road to the finish line. Writer-director Matt Reeves admitted that the writing process has been “slow,” with The Penguin and other elements of his growing universe (known as the Batman Epic Crime Saga) likely splitting his focus. But he also assured fans that production would be ramping up very soon, especially now that there’s a concrete deadline in sight.

“I can tell you that we’ll be shooting this year,” Reeves said at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. Ideally, The Batman II will start production this summer, allowing Reeves and his team to finish the film before its 2027 release date. The director also mentioned the desire to deliver a story “that people will be surprised by,” particularly where its new villain will be concerned. The story is still a secret to most, but Robert Pattinson — who plays Batman — finally knows the sequel's direction, and it seems to be good enough for him.

Matt Reeves has been “careful” with his Batman II script, but the sequel may finally be ready to shoot. Warner Bros. Pictures

Until recently, the plot of The Batman II was likely a mystery to everyone but Reeves. That the filmmaker has finally shared details of the story with his star is definitely a positive sign; it’s even better that Pattinson is looking forward to returning.

“Matt is a very careful writer,” Pattinson said at the premiere of his latest film, Mickey 17. “But I finally know what [The Batman II] is about. It’s very cool, and I’m very excited.”

The actor didn’t offer any details, but based on his comments, Reeves is on track with his script. That means production should begin on schedule, and if the movie doesn’t suffer any further delays once filming begins, it should hopefully be smooth sailing to its 2027 release. The sequel could even be pushed up from its new premiere date: Warner Bros. did the same with Mickey 17, a film with a much more chaotic development and scheduling process. That’s just wishful thinking, but even if 2027 remains the target, the wait should be worth it.