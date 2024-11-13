The first season of The Penguin has officially come to an end — but it may not be the end for the DC series.

The Penguin has always been one small part of a larger universe, but with just eight episodes, it became a defining chapter in the “Batman Epic Crime Saga.” The limited series capably set the stage for a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and it may even inform more spinoffs to come. The director’s plans for the Epic Crime Saga are expanding all the time: In addition to character-driven spinoffs in the same vein as The Penguin, Reeves and The Penguin showrunner Lauren Le Franc are also toying with the idea of making another season altogether.

That update may come as a surprise to those who’ve been closely following anything and everything about The Penguin. Until recently, the first season of the show was intended to be the only season, but its success may have opened the door for the story to continue after The Batman II. That’s certainly exciting for fans of the series: The Penguin reaffirmed how much potential lies within the Epic Crime Saga. In an ideal world, it would have the freedom to expand however it sees fit, as it can stand on its own or, potentially, become a part of DC’s new cinematic universe.

That would be the simple solution... but it’s not likely to happen. Though Reeves and his producing partner, Dylan Clark, are heavily involved in the creation of Batman-related stories for DC, James Gunn is still working on his own version of Gotham. His unique vision for the Caped Crusader will be unveiled in The Brave and the Bold — and whether it succeeds or fails, it could undermine everything that Reeves is building with his Batverse.

Matt Reeves’ universe isn’t part of the DCU, but The Penguin makes a strong case for a new strategy. HBO

The idea of two parallel Batman universes is not a novelty. Multiple versions of the Bat have coexisted before — thanks to The Flash, Robert Pattinson’s Batman has shared the spotlight with several Batman of old — but it’s never been a very sound strategy for DC. When Gunn and his creative partner, Peter Safran, committed to reboot the DCU in 2023, many hoped that their new universe would bring a sense of cohesion back to the franchise. We’re still a ways from seeing their vision made manifest, so there’s a chance that the DCU could succeed in bringing the franchise’s disparate properties under one roof. That said, Reeves’ Batverse will still have to compete with another franchise — and after all that The Penguin managed to accomplish, that just doesn’t seem fair to anyone.

The rules that govern this new, lawless DCU are already confusing. Gunn himself has cherry-picked which parts of the old regime will carry over into the new, while other aspects of the franchise will remain in “Elseworlds.” There may always be two versions of Batman, the Joker, Robin, and Harley Quinn — but is that sustainable for casual DC fans? Few seem to know that The Penguin and The Batman aren’t actually a part of the larger universe; the same goes for films like Joker (which, thankfully, won’t be getting another sequel). There’s endless debate about the true canon moving forward, and that debate will only continue after The Penguin’s success.

People want to see more of Reeves’ Batverse, and its spinoff has only reinforced that demand. The introduction of a new Batman story will only take away from its momentum. And worse, it might run the risk of alienating fans.