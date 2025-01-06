Fans of Robert Pattinson’s Batman haven’t gotten many good updates lately. It’s been almost three years since he debuted in The Batman, and though the spin-off series The Penguin paved the way for a compelling sequel, it may be another two years before we’ll see the Dark Knight return. While director Matt Reeves plugs away at a script for The Batman II, producers at Warner Bros. have chosen to push back the film’s release date. No longer will it premiere in October 2026; it’s been delayed a full year, and is now set to hit theaters in 2027.

Speaking to Zoë Kravitz for Variety’s “Directors on Directors” series, Reeves explained that the writing process has been “slow” lately. “The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice,” he said. “I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it.”

It doesn’t help that Reeves is also busy producing a slew of other projects for DC studios. Between the first season of The Penguin, an upcoming film about Batman villain Clayface, and the animated Dynamic Duo, Reeves definitely has his hands full. Fortunately, finishing the script for The Batman II seems to be a priority, especially with production set to begin this year.

Matt Reeves is still writing the script for The Batman II, but he’ll have to finish sometime this year. ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Reeves spoke to Deadline about progress on The Batman II. Though he couldn’t reveal anything about the plot, he did offer an optimistic update.

“I can tell you that we’ll be shooting this year,” Reeves said. His comments align with previous reporting from Deadline, who suggested that the Batman sequel could ramp up production in the summer of 2025. Since Reeves has yet to finish his script, it’s safe to assume that The Batman II may be ready to shoot in the back half of the year. But as long as his team gets the ball rolling, there should be plenty of time to hit the new deadline.

Though Reeves’ updates won’t make the waiting any easier, it’s nice to know The Batman II isn’t stuck in perpetual limbo. The filmmaker is hoping to deliver a story “that people will be surprised by,” even after all the twists in The Penguin. Fans will have to hold out for the next two years without losing interest in his Batman, but if the success of Reeves’ recent spin-off is any indication, then audiences are willing to wait.