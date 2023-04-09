In Succession Season 2 Episode 2, Connor Roy called his siblings the Rebel Alliance for standing up to their father Logan Roy. But can this Rebel Alliance stick together long enough to defeat Emperor Palpatine? Or will they fall apart due to infighting? Succession Season 4 Episode 3 may hold the answer.

If you’re wondering when exactly you can watch Succession Season 4 Episode 3, here’s everything you need to know.

Succession Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

New episodes of Succession hit HBO and HBO Max each Sunday, which means Season 4 Episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 9.

Succession Season 4 Episode 3 Release Time

The show occupies HBO’s prestigious 9 p.m. slot. So you can stream it then on HBO Max or watch it at that time on HBO proper.

Is there a trailer for Succession Season 4 Episode 3?

Yes! As the official trailer reveals, Succession Season 4 Episode 3 is set during Connor’s wedding to Willa, but nobody seems particularly excited to be there — not even the bride and groom. After some drama at the rehearsal dinner the night before, Willa seemingly decides to go through with the wedding anyway, but Connor confronts her and asks if she’s just marrying him for his money. (The answer is yes, Connor. It’s obviously yes.)

Meanwhile, everyone else in the wedding party is busy backstabbing each other over the final details of a plan to sell the family business. Roman has seemingly bailed on his siblings to side with dad, thereby breaking up the Rebel Alliance. Longtime executive Gerri is getting boxed out by Logan. And Greg looks confused, but that’s nothing new for Succession.

If we had to guess, we’d predict that the big deal won’t go through as planned — and not just because there are still seven episodes left before the Succession series finale.