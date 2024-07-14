House of the Dragon has finally busted out the dragons. After a season and a half of prelude, the Dance of the Dragons has escalated to the point where both the Greens and the Blacks have opted for the nuclear option. At the Battle of Rook’s Rest, what should have been a minor skirmish became an epic two-on-one dragon dogfight that resulted in the tragic loss of Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys, and the wounding of Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre.

Now, both sides of this epic conflict will have to regroup and recover now that everything has changed, and that means courting some drastic options. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 Episode 5 of House of the Dragon, from the release date and time, to the plot, and a sneak peek at the trailer.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 premieres Sunday, July 14 on HBO, and will be available to stream on Max that very night.

With Aegon injured, King’s Landing will have to be run by either Alicent or Aemond. HBO

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time?

As one of HBO’s flagship Sunday night shows like Game of Thrones before it, House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 premieres at 9:00 p.m. ET, or 6:00 p.m. PT.

Is There a Trailer For House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5?

Yes! A sneak peek of Season 2 Episode 5 aired after Episode 4’s tragic battle ended, and you can catch it below:

What is the Plot of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5?

As shown in the sneak peek, Season 2 Episode 5 will show both sides of the Dance of the Dragons as they plan for no-holds-barred combat. Criston Cole says, “The war belongs to the dragons now,” and that’s proven by Daemon threatening the people of the Riverlands to either bend the knee or watch their houses burn. Meanwhile, he’s still having spooky dreams while he attempts to rebuild Harrenhal.

On the other side, Alicent and Aemond must find a path forward while Aegon recovers from his widespread burns after Rook’s Rest, and we’ll see how the public reacts to seeing the body of Meleys paraded through the streets.

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 of House of the Dragon Have?

House of the Dragon Season 2 will have eight total episodes, a downgrade from Season 1’s 10 episodes. This means that Episode 5 marks the beginning of the back half of Season 2, so the action should only get more exciting from here.

Will There Be A Season 3 of House of the Dragon?

Yes! House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a third season, so while we’ll see the Dance of Dragons begin in these next episodes, we won’t see the end of it for a long while.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 premieres Sunday, July 14 on Max.