House of the Dragon Season 2 has been building on itself with every episode. Now, there’s only three episodes left in the entire season, and each side — Rhaenyra and the Blacks and Aegon and the Greens — is getting increasingly more desperate for an upper hand in the ongoing Dance of Dragons.

Episode 6 will show each side plan something incredibly risky — we’ll have to watch the rest of the season to truly find out if their gambits work. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the next episode, from when it’ll drop to a sneak peek at what’s ahead.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 premieres Sunday, July 21, on HBO. It’ll be available to stream on Max as soon as it airs.

What is the House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Release Time?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 will be available to stream on Max at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST. It’s the same timeslot of not only Season 1 of House of the Dragon, but also every episode of Game of Thrones.

Is There a Trailer for House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6?

Yes! At the end of Episode 5, viewers were treated to a sneak peek at what’s ahead in Episode 6. You can check it out for yourself below.

What is the Plot of House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 shows both sides trying their most dangerous strategies yet. Rhaenyra and the Blacks are attempting to find more dragonriders by diving deep into the Targaryen history and finding long-lost relatives. Meanwhile, the Greens are trying to regroup under the questionable leadership of Aemond and his well-held grudges, while Aegon recovers from his dragon fire burns.

But there’s something else the Greens need to contend with: all throughout Season 2, we’ve seen the smallfolk get frustrated by the lack of food caused by the blockade in the Gullet. In Episode 6, we may just see that reach a fever pitch, forcing the Greens to fight a battle at home and abroad.

Corlys Velaryon is now the Hand of the Queen, and his blockade is making King’s Landing sweat — and starve. HBO

How Many Episodes Will Season 2 of House of the Dragon Have?

House of the Dragon Season 2 will have eight episodes, which is two less than Season 1’s 10. There are only two episodes left after this one for the series to reach a high point that will keep fans excited for what comes next — which may include more heartbreaking fatalities.

Will There Be a Season 3 of House of the Dragon?

Yes! House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a Season 3, and there may very well be more ahead. “I am not yet ready to talk about how many episodes or seasons we need to get there,” showrunner Ryan Condal told Inverse, “but I know now, having gone through the process of writing and breaking Season 2 and knowing where we're going in Season 3, that we have a good plan and we know the roadmap and how to get there.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 premieres July 21 on HBO and Max.