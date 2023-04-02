It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Succession time! The new and final season of HBO’s dark anti-elite comedy premiered last week, and now, it’s almost time for Succession Season 4 Episode 2. But what can we expect from the next episode? And, more importantly, what time will it be released on HBO and HBO Max? Here’s everything you need to know about Succession Season 4 Episode 2.

What is the Succession Season 4 Episode 2 release date?

Succession Season 4 Episode 2 premieres on Sunday, April 2 on HBO and HBO Max.

What is the Succession Season 4 Episode 2 release time?

New episodes of the series premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern on cable and streaming.

Is there a trailer for Succession Season 4 Episode 2?

Yes, sort of. After the premiere, HBO released a promotional video for the rest of Succession Season 4, teasing the battle to come between Logan Roy and his children: Kendall, Shiv, and Roman. (There’s also Connor, but he’s got his own issues to deal with.) Notably, the trailer reveals that Logan and Roman have been texting ever since Logan’s birthday in Season 4 Episode 1. Are father and son hatching a plan of their own?

To find out, you’ll have to tune in for Succession Season 4 Episode 2.