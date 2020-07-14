Snowpiercer Season 2 release date, trailer, cast of the dystopian thriller

Snowpiercer Season 1 left the station and embarked on a twisted journey around the world. Layton, an inhabitant of the lower-class rear cars known as a "Tailie," was tasked with investigating a murder in first class, but things really heated up near the halfway point of the season. Season 1 ended with a spine-tingling cliffhanger that is set to change the status quo for Season 2.

Spoilers ahead for Season 1 of Snowpiercer.

Snowpiercer was adapted from the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige as well as Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film. The series was renewed for Season 2 before a single episode of Season 1 aired. With Layton leading a successful revolution and the discovery that there is a second train, Snowpiercer's second season will be all the more rife with post-apocalyptic machinations.

Here’s everything we know so far about Season 2, including the release date, plot, cast, and trailer for the tantalizing TNT series.

Layton and Melanie were constantly butting heads in Season 1. TNT

When is the release date for Snowpiercer Season 2?

There is no confirmed premiere date for the show’s second season yet. The cast and crew were filming the second season at the time of the Hollywood-wide production shutdowns in March.

Lena Hall, who plays third-class passenger Miss Audrey, told ScreenRant the cast still needed to finish the final two episodes before wrapping Season 2.

"We were actually filming the last block, episodes 9 and 10. So we're very close to the end, we were already almost there."

Without knowing when the cast and crew can resume filming, it’s possible that the show’s second season won’t premiere until the summer of 2021 at the earliest. Stay tuned.

How many episodes will there be in Season 2?

Snowpiercer Season 2 will consist of ten episodes in total, which is the same amount of episodes in Season 1.

Whoever didn't die in Season 1 will return in Season 2. TNT

What is the plot of Snowpiercer Season 2?

Season 2 doesn’t have an official synopsis just yet, but it's safe to expect the story to pick up where Season 1 left off. Following a successful revolution, which saw Layton and the Tailies infiltrate the front of the train, Melanie transfers control of Snowpiercer to Layton, who hopes to set up a democractic way of governing the remaining passengers. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Graeme Manson explained how this new setup will impact Melanie and Layton in Season 2.

“The real, real challenge for Layton is to reconcile the revolutionary with what he may have to be as a politician. And then there is an equal struggle for Melanie, which is her desire to step down, to be an engineer, to go back to the science of survival without the politics. And then who is on the horizon, but it could be the great Mr. Wolford to throw all of that into disarray. So already this nascent democracy is under threat.”

That’s right. Mr. Wilford, whose presence in Season 1 was nothing more than a myth buoyed by Melanie, will be a part of Season 2. The Season 1 finale saw Snowpiercer pass through Chicago when they are stopped and boarded by a mysterious supply train called Big Alice.

Apparently, there are other survivors, including Melanie’s presumably dead daughter, Alexandra, who pushes the Snowpiercer to surrender to Mr. Wilford. Fans can expect Season 2 to tackle Melanie and Alexandra’s dynamic, as well as how Big Alice’s arrival and the discovery of other survivors will impact Snowpiercer and Layton’s newfound control over the train.

Annalise Basso as the twisted LJ Folger in Season 1. TNT

Who is in the cast of Snowpiercer Season 2?

Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly will be back as Layton and Melanie in Season 2, respectively. Below is the remainder of the cast whose characters didn’t die in Season 1 and will be returning for another trip around the world.

Mickey Sumner as Bess Francis Till

Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell

Iddo Goldberg as Bennett Knox

Susan Park as Jinju Seong

Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead

Sam Otto as John "Oz" Osweiller

Sheila Vand as Zarah Ferami

Mike O'Malley as Roche

Annalise Basso as Lilah "LJ" Folger Jr.

Jaylin Fletcher as Miles

Lena Hall as Miss Audrey

Roberto Urbina as Javier "Javi" de La Torre

Joining Season 2 are Game of Thrones vet Sean Bean , who will be playing the mysterious Mr. Wilford, and Rowan Blanchard as Melanie’s daughter Alexandra Cavill.

Is there a trailer out yet for Season 2?

Yes, there is! Filming for the second season was nearly complete, so there is plenty of footage to pull from. Following the Season 1 finale, TNT dropped a 30-second promo teaser for Season 2 and it reveals Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford. He wants to take back the Snowpiercer and it’s rather chilling. Watch it below!

Is Snowpiercer renewed for Season 3?

Yes. Speaking with Inverse, Basso confirmed Snowpiercer Season 3 was a go. However, they’ll have to finish Season 2 first before production on another season gets started. Watch this space for updates.