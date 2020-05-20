How to watch TNT's Snowpiercer show, even if you don't have cable

After a handful of production issues, the television adaptation of the French graphic novel made famous by director Bong Joon-Ho is finally coming to airwaves. But with TNT's Snowpiercer only airing on cable in the US, trying to find a way to watch may prove more difficult than in other countries, where the series goes straight to Netflix each week.

However, that doesn't mean the show is completely inaccessible. Here's how to watch Snowpiercer on Netflix from the comfort of your internet connection even if you're in the U.S.

First things first, you can watch the episodes for free with ads on the TNT website or app with no cable login. This is handy for those cord-cutters who don't mind the occasional ad break, but in the age of streaming, it can be easy to get frustrated with the interruptions and unfamiliar user interface of a network-specific streaming service. Luckily, that's not the only available option.

TNT

The second option requires a bit of work but is extremely useful: a VPN. VPNs, or virtual private networks, are a tool you can use to mask your internet connection to appear as if you are browsing for another country. In countries like China, VPNs can be used to block extensive censorship guidelines, but for Americans, they can come in handy for streaming.

With a VPN, you can browse the full Netflix catalog of every country, but with Netflix holding distribution rights for Snowpiercer in every country outside the US, it doesn't matter which you pick. Once you're in, you'll have access to the weekly episode of Snowpiercer on Netflix every Monday starting on May 25th.

TNT

There are multiple VPN services on offer, and the options might get a bit overwhelming. Luckily, TechRadar has a frequently updated (as of just yesterday at time of writing) explainer that lays all the options out. Their top choice is ExpressVPN, but read through all the options first and figure out which is best for you and how to best set up your service for your streaming method, be it a computer, mobile device, games console, even some smart TVs.

Beware with using VPNs, however. The use of a VPN is expressly forbidden by Netflix's terms of service, so it's not technically the most above-board solution. While the use of VPNs to unblock streaming sites is pretty common, just keep in mind the risk of possible consequences.

VPN services aren't free, but neither are cable subscriptions, so it may be the best bet in the long run.