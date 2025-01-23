Lumon is back in business. The Apple TV+ sci-fi series Severance is finally back for Season 2, almost three years after Season 1 earned a cult following. But there’s no going back to normal after the Season 1 finale’s shocking revelations, and we only needed one episode of Season 2 to produce multiple fan theories suggesting nothing is as it seems.

We’re sure to get more clues about future twists and turns as the season picks up, so here’s everything you need to know about Severance Season 2 Episode 2, from the earliest you can see it to a sneak peek at what’s to come.

What Is The Severance Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date?

Severance Season 2 Episode 2 comes out on Friday, January 24, 2025, on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released every Friday until March 21, meaning we’ll have two more months of Severance ahead of us.

Patricia Arquette is back in Episode 2. Apple TV+

What Is The Severance Season 2 Episode 2 Release time?

Despite the announced premiere date of January 24, Severance and other Apple TV+ originals confusingly tend to premiere six hours earlier than stated, so Episode 2 is most likely to become available at 9:00 p.m. EST/6:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, January 23. Such primetime premieres have become more popular for streaming shows, with Disney+ and Apple TV+ both using the release strategy for higher-profile titles.

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 2?

Severance doesn’t do episode-specific trailers, but there is a sneak peek to Season 2 Episode 2 showing Helena Eagan, Helly’s “outie,” discussing the Innie revolt with Ms. Cobel, the ousted Lumon manager. Considering Helena is still dressed in her formal attire from the Season 1 finale, it appears to be a flashback.

This could be the scene where Helena suggests the plan some fans think they’ve caught onto: that Helly is actually Helena pretending to be her own Innie to spy on the others.

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 2?

We don’t know much about Episode 2, but the title reveals a lot. Season 2 Episode 2 is called “Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig,” the opposite of Episode 1’s title, “Hello, Ms. Cobel.” The sneak peek reveals the return of Patricia Arquette as Selvig/Cobel, so perhaps this title is meant to hint at a closer look at just what happened to her between seasons.

How Many Episodes Will Severance Season 2 Have?

Severance Season 2 is actually a little longer than Season 1, a small blessing considering the long wait between seasons. Season 1 capped out at nine episodes, but Season 2 will run for 10. That means there are still eight seasons for the Innies to plot another move, or figure out just what all that number sorting is actually for.

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

Severance hasn’t officially been renewed for Season 3, but it’s apparently already in the works, and creator Dan Erickson says he already has a good sense of where the story could go from here. “There is an endpoint for the series as a whole, and we know more or less how many seasons we are going to do, although that’s not totally solidified,” he told Variety. “For Season 3, a lot is mapped out, but a lot could still change.”

Severance Season 2 Episode 2 premieres January 24, 2025 on Apple TV+.