Everything You Need to Know About Murderbot, Apple TV+'s Next Great Sci-Fi Show

Does the world need another edgy sci-fi show about robots? In the post-Westworld landscape, and decades after the Cylons, the culture swims in questions about AI. One might think the TV sci-fi genre might not have any more room for bad bots. But that’s simply not true. Thankfully, the next exciting Apple TV+ sci-fi series, Murderbot, is a show about a deadly robot, but it’s unlike any robot series you’ve seen before.

Based on the bestselling and award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells, the new Apple TV+ sci-fi series is coming very soon. For fans of smart and funny sci-fi, this will be one show not to miss, and if we’re lucky, will end up running for a long, long time.

Here’s what to know about the release date, cast, and plot for Murderbot.

When is the Murderbot release date?

Alexander Skarsgård in Murderbot. SecUnit prefers having his helmet on. Apple TV+

The sci-fi series Murderbot hits Apple TV+ on May 16, 2025. The show will debut with two episodes on May 16, and then one episode will drop every Friday after that. There will be 10 episodes in all and the final episode will drop on July 11.

The episodes are quick and punchy, so this one will be easily bingeable.

Who is in the Murderbot cast?

Noma Dumezweni is a huge presence in Murderbot. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Murderbot stars an ensemble cast, mostly centered on a survey team of peaceful scientists who are sort of out of place in a corporate-run future. They are accompanied by a mandatory security robot called a “SecUnit.” He is the titular “Murderbot,” a self-aware construct who doesn’t want humanity to know that he’s disabled his “governor module” and thus, has free will. Here’s who’s playing who:

Alexander Skarsgård as SecUnit/Murderbot.

Noma Dumezweni as Dr. Mensah, the leader of the team.

David Dastmalchian as Gurathin, a shifty, untrusting,g and augmented human.

Sabrina Wu as Pin Lee, a smart and insecure member of the team.

Akshaye Khanna as Ratthi, an arrogant, inexperienced man obsessed with making friends with SecUnit.

Tattiawna Jones as Arada, in a relationship with Pin Lee, kind but impulsive.

Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj, a scientist who has a pivotal interaction with SecUnti at the start of the story.

There are also several huge cameos in the series, but revealing those names would be a big spoiler right now. Let’s just say sci-fi fans will be thrilled.

What is the plot of Murderbot?

The cover art for All Systems Red. Tor.com/Macmillan/Jaime Jones/Christine Foltzer

The new Apple TV+ series Murderbot is created by Chris and Paul Weitz, but its based upon the book series The Murderbot Diaries, written by award-winning author Martha Wells. The first season of Murderbot is essentially an adaptation of the first book in the series, All Systems Red, which was originally published in 2017.

Several installments in the Murderbot Diaries are technically novellas, and as such, they read like short installments in a larger story. The set-up of All Systems Red, in which SecUnit is hired by Dr. Mensah and PreservationAux, is basically the story of this first season. (This series also represents the second time All Systems Red has been dramatized. A full-cast performance of the book is available on Audible.)

But there’s also a secret backstory to Murderbot that informs much of the intrigue of the early books. Before having his memory partially wiped, SecUnit went on some kind of murder spree, the details of which are elusive. On top of that, the books and the TV series stay in a close first-person point-of-view with SecUnit himself. Through this perspective, we learn that he mostly wants to be left alone by humans so he can enjoy his favorite pastime: watching “media” in his internal feed.

Yes, in the future-tense sci-fi world of this show, the robot protagonist doesn’t want to reveal he’s fully autonomous, partially because all he wants to do is watch his shows all day long without being interrupted. This hilarious detail originates in Wells’ books and is expanded greatly in the new series. With Murderbot, the meta-fiction is just as important as what’s happening in real-time.

Is there a Murderbot trailer?

As of this writing there is not a full trailer for Murderbot. But one will likely drop very soon.