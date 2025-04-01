Captain Pike (Anson Mount) faced an impossible choice in the Season 2 finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Could he leave members of his kidnapped crew behind with the Gorn? Could the Enterprise repel the overwhelming Gorn attack? And what about Captain Batel (Melanie Scrofano) of the late starship Cayuga, who was impregnated with Gorn eggs? While previews have teased what happens after this cliffhanger, fans still have a lot of questions about the upcoming season.

Here’s what we know so far about Strange New Worlds Season 3, including its possible release date, its new cast members, what trailers have dropped, and what plot twists and turns to anticipate.

What Is The Strange New Worlds Season 3 Release Date?

Rong Fu as Mitchell, Anson Mount as Pike, and Rebecca Romijn as Una in the first episode of Strange New Worlds Season 3. Paramount+

Of all the questions about Strange New Worlds Season 3, one mystery is the most elusive. When do we get to watch it? While the show is expected to come out in 2025, the exact date hasn’t been confirmed by Paramount+. There are, however, rumors out there.

According to some sleuthing from WhatCulture, a Dutch streaming service called SkyShowtime apparently confirmed that Season 3 would arrive on August 1, 2025. Paramount+ hasn’t commented, but it would dovetail with previous release windows for new Star Trek shows. Seasons 1 and 2 arrived in May and June, respectively, while August was often the slot for Lower Decks, which has finished its run.

It’s also possible that Strange New Worlds will become Paramount’s big fall series, as it’s currently the only Trek series airing now that Discovery and Picard are in the books as well.

Is There A Strange New Worlds Season 3 Trailer?

While there’s no full-length Season 3 trailer yet, we have gotten two extended clips of specific episodes. There was the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con “First Look” clip, which revealed Pike, Chapel (Jess Bush), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and La’an (Christina Chong) undergoing a brief transformation to become full-on Vulcans for a mission. This goofy clip suggests that, just like in Seasons 1 and 2, SNW Season 3 will have a “Vulcan hijinks” episode.

Meanwhile, in lieu of a full trailer at New York Comic-Con 2024, Paramount+ dropped the first few minutes of the Season 3 premiere, which shows what happens to the Enterprise right after the Season 2 cliffhanger. Check it out below if you don’t mind getting a little spoiled.

Who Is In The Strange New Worlds Season 3 Cast?

Ethan Peck as Spock, Babs Olusanmokun as M’Benga and Carol Kane as Pelia in Strange New Worlds Season 3. Paramount+

The entire main cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for Season 3, but there are also some notable guest stars and one major addition. Martin Quinn played Scotty in a surprise Season 2 finale guest spot, but is now listed as part of the regular cast. SNW has also confirmed the following returning guests:

Melanie Scrofano as Captain Batel

Paul Wesley as Lt. James T. Kirk

Rong Fu as Mitchell, a bridge operations officer

Carol Kane as Pelia, the Enterprise’s current chief engineer

There will also be some new guest stars, including:

Cillian O’Sullivan as Roger Korby, a legacy character from the TOS episode “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” He’s the future estranged fiancé of Nurse Chapel.

Rhys Darby as an unknown character. Fans have speculated that he could play some version of Cyrano Jones from The Original Series episode “The Trouble With Tribbles,” or Spock’s emotional half-brother, the renegade Sybok, who first appeared in the 1989 film The Final Frontier and was teased to return in Season 1.

What Is The Plot Of Strange New Worlds Season 3?

Jonathan Frakes and Ethan Peck discuss Strange New Worlds. Tristar Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like the two previous seasons, the 10 episodes of Strange New Worlds Season 3 will largely be stand-alone adventures with some light serialization. Co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman has teased that one episode will be a “Hollywood murder mystery,” according to TrekMovie. Another episode will feature a “unique version” of Paul Wesley’s Kirk, and Goldsman has promised that the SNW version of Roger Korby “is not quite what you would expect.”

In the big picture, we know Season 3 will have to deal with the Gorn fallout from Season 2. The show is also inching closer to the timeline of The Original Series. In an interview with Collider, Goldsman did say the storylines of Strange New Worlds could continue into that crucial era of Trek canon. “Left to our own devices, which really means if Paramount will, we’ll keep going into the TOS era,” he told Inverse last year.

Will There Be A Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Yes! While Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will be the franchise’s next big live-action show, Season 4 of Strange New Worlds has already begun filming. Whether we get more episodes beyond that remains to be seen.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams on Paramount+.