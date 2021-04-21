Secret Invasion leaks reveal a possible Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. recasting

As Marvel gears up for Secret Invasion, the Skrull-focused series may be primed to bring in a very important Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. character — albeit with someone else in the role.

Coming off the recent announcements that Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman were joining the Secret Invasion cast, fan speculation about the highly-anticipated Disney+ crossover event series has kicked into high gear. The series promises to bring together some major new and existing MCU characters for its story, which focuses on the conflict between a team of heroes on Earth and a group of Skrulls looking to take over the planet.

One sketchy new online rumor suggests that the series’ cast may even include a new version of a character MCU fans are already very familiar with.

A New Quake

Marvel Comics

The latest Secret Invasion “leak” comes to us courtesy of 4chan, so it needs to be said that everything included in it should be taken with a large grain of salt . None of this is confirmed, so it should be treated as purely speculative for the time being.

With that out of the way, the 4chan report claims that Marvel is currently in the midst of casting a “young woman of Chinese ethnicity, aged 20-25,” for the role of Daisy Johnson a.k.a. Quake in Secret Invasion. The report goes on to say that Marvel is planning on introducing a new iteration of the character totally separate from the version that was played by Chloe Bennet in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

According to the 4chan post, Secret Invasion’s Quake will be noticeably younger than Bennet’s version, but will still give off the impression of being experienced with her powers. The character’s alleged role in the series wouldn’t be very large either, but something more akin to Jimmy Woo’s role in WandaVision, meaning Daisy will exist in the series to “drive the plot while opening the door to more appearances.”

Again, make sure to view all of these claims as skeptically as possible.

Daisy Johnson in the MCU

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ABC

In the Marvel comics, Daisy Johnson does play a role in the Secret Invasion storyline, so it wouldn’t be out-of-nowhere for the character to appear in the Disney+ series.

However, it’s hard to know right now if Marvel is really planning on recasting the character — who was one of the core members of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast — simply because we really don’t know what the studio’s plans are for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. right now.

Notably, the original 4chan post states that Marvel doesn’t view its use of a new Quake in Secret Invasion as “recasting” the character because the studio apparently views Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as taking place in a different universe than the rest of the MCU. There’s no real proof to back that claim right now, but it does sound reminiscent of certain theories about Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s future in the MCU canon running around online right now — namely, that Marvel plans on writing it and all its non-Disney+ shows out of the MCU’s prime reality.

The 4chan leak also mentions very briefly that some “leakers” believe that Quake’s role in Secret Invasion will be used to help set up the introduction of the Jimmy Woo-led Agents of Atlas into the MCU. While that’s a fun idea, even the original 4chan post categorizes it as “just speculation,” which means it’s even less likely to be true than everything else mentioned in the purported leak.

Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — WandaVision threw Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s status within the MCU into serious question earlier this year, and Marvel hasn’t provided much clarity about its plans for the beloved ABC series since then.

So, while this report should be treated as speculation, it does just serve as further proof of the growing belief amongst Marvel fans that the studio could very well retcon Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s placement in the MCU’s multiverse sometime in the very near future.