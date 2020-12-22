Quake's triumphant return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be closer than we think.

Before Marvel got its Disney+ shows, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was essentially the first MCU spin-off TV series. The show, which premiered in 2013 on ABC and ran for seven seasons, starred Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennett), a rebel hacker turned S.H.I.E.L.D. operative turned superhero, "Quake," who worked under the command of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg).

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. aired its final episode in 2020, but a new leak suggests that fans may not have seen the last of Quake.

What Happened? — On December 20, a leak via Brazillian Twitter account Nação Marvel suggested that Chloe Bennet will reprise her role as Daisy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. It isn't clear which Marvel project Bennett will appear, of even if the leak should be trusted. Bennet herself has not commented on the rumor.

However, there is wiggle room in MCU canon that could allow why Daisy could (and should) return to the MCU.

The Case for Quake — In the series finale of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. saw Daisy, her sister Kora, and a time-displaced Agent Daniel Sousa (from Agent Carter) in space on a mission. Fans speculated that they were now working with S.W.O.R.D., the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, which safeguards Earth from alien threats. The organization will appear in the Disney+ series WandaVision.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. didn't disclose the details of Daisy's mission, but it wasn't the only time S.H.I.E.L.D. went far out. Prior to exploring space, the S.H.I.E.L.D. crew time traveled often and permanently changed the trajectory of the timeline, including even the future fates of several characters. This means Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. eventually followed its own, parallel timeline to the main MCU timeline.

It just so happens that the future of the MCU is going to get crazier, with movies like 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opening such doorways to alternate timelines and parallel universes.

Daisy was last seen in space. What's next? ABC

Let's also not forget: Daisy is a member of the species Inhumans, an advanced subset of humans who were genetically altered by the alien Kree. While Marvel has more or less forgotten all about the Inhumans following the failure of the TV series Inhumans, her background could still make her an asset in Disney+ shows like Ms. Marvel (which will star Kamala Khan, an Inhuman living in New Jersey), Secret Invasion, and movies like Captain Marvel 2, which will heavily involve the Kree.

Considering that space and time travel played crucial roles in the last three seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it’s possible that Daisy could join the MCU by way of Multiverse of Madness.

That's how Daisy can appear. But why should Daisy return? Well: She’s an incredibly popular and powerful character (her abilities are that she can control vibrations) that makes her worthy of Avengers membership. After all, she was hand-picked by Nick Fury himself and once served as S.H.I.E.L.D. director. Daisy is capable of handling whatever task she’s given and can lead the next generation of superheroes in battle.

Chloe Bennett, as "Quake," in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Mitch Haaseth/ABC/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Inverse Analysis — We know the MCU is likely to unlock the multiverse in the upcoming, untitled Spider-Man 3 before going deeper with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As it turns out, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. introduced another way for time travel to exist without the Time Stone, and it’s possible that Daisy could pop in to offer the Sorcerer Supreme some new information before joining him to battle the next big bad.

There’s also a chance that the Guardians of the Galaxy could happen upon Quake while rendezvousing in space. Point is, the possibilities for Daisy’s appearance in the MCU are endless. The best way to bring her into the MCU is through Nick Fury and S.W.O.R.D. Whatever happens (or doesn’t), Daisy’s arrival in the MCU movies is long overdue.