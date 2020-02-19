New Star Wars comic solves the biggest cliffhanger in Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker wasn't exactly an airtight movie. There are more holes in this plot than a slice of Bantha milk swiss cheese, but an upcoming Star Wars comic could solve one of them — even if it's one of the few mysteries that didn't need solving.

Forget Palpatine's unexplained return, how any of the Snoke stuff makes sense, or the mystery of Luke's lost lightsaber, Star Wars #6 may instead reveal how Rey got that yellow lightsaber at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. Cover art for the upcoming comic, which takes place shortly after Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, debuted on Tuesday on the official Marvel website. And it features a shocking reveal.

Behold: Luke with a yellow lightsaber.

Look familiar? Rey got her hands on a similar-looking saber at the end of The Rise of Skywalker, though how she found or built it was never fully explained. A bit of sleuthing seemingly confirmed that Rey's yellow lightsaber was built from her trust old staff, but with Star Wars #6, Lucasfilm might be retconning that story in a big way. (Kinda like when J.J. Abrams retconned Rey's backstory in Episode IX.)

We know that Luke lost Anakin's blue lightsaber at the end of Empire Strikes Back (at least, until it showed up in The Force Awakens). We also know he eventually got the green blade he uses in Return of the Jedi. Now it seems Luke used this yellow saber at some point in between those movies.

Of course, this raises yet another lightsaber mystery: What happened to Luke's yellow lightsaber?

We don't know, and we likely won't find out until Star Wars #6 releases later this year, but we wouldn't be surprised if it ended up on Tatooine only for a certain young Jedi to find it at the end of The Rise of Skywalker.

Then again, maybe not everything is connected. Maybe Luke's simply borrowing this yellow saber from a friend and promptly returns it. Or throws it into a lava pit on Mustafar. That might sound unlikely, but we prefer it to the alternative.

After all, we quite liked the idea of Rey building a new lightsaber from the scraps of her original weapon. If it's just another of Luke's discarded sabers, well, that sort of cheapens the end of the entire saga.