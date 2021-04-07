Rick and Morty Season 6 release date, trailer, story, and production updates

When the Rick and Morty Season 5 trailer was released, the official series Twitter account gave us permission to look even further into the future.

“Now you can start asking us about Season 6,” a March 30, 2021 tweet reads. Since Rick and Morty Season 5 is being released close to a year after Season 4 wrapped, does that mean the show will be on a more regular annual cadence? How will the story evolve over time and change by the time Season 6 rolls around? Here’s all that and more about the future of Rick and Morty.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 6?

Yes! Time Warner Broadcasting and Adult Swim ordered 70 more Rick and Morty episodes in May 2018. All 10 episodes of Season 4 are included in that order, along with the 10 or so episodes expected in Season 5. Therefore, Season 6 is definitely in the works. Depending on the length of seasons, this current order could include all the way through Season 10.

When is the Rick and Morty Season 6 release date?

Rick and Morty settle in to watch some TV. Adult Swim

This one’s really hard to predict, but there’s every reason to believe that the 70-episode order will mean new Rick and Morty seasons are released more regularly than they have been previously.

The 70-episode order was announced in May 2018. The Season 4 premiere aired 1 year and 5 months later. So it takes about that long for a season to go from ideation to premiere.

Series co-creator Dan Harmon said during July 2020’s Adult Swim Con that the writing team was already finished with Season 5 and actively working on Season 6. He told Entertainment Weekly something similar a year previously in July 2019: “We’re literally writing Season 5 while finishing Season 4.” The new standard is to produce episodes on a rolling basis, so Rick and Morty may wind up resembling more traditional TV shows that premiere on a predictable annual schedule.

That could feasibly mean a Rick and Morty Season 6 release date in June 2022, a year after Season 5 begins.

Is there a Rick and Morty Season 6 trailer?

Rick and Morty are crash-landing hard. Adult Swim

No, and we shouldn’t expect one for a very long time.

In May 2019, Adult Swim announced a fall 2019 release window for Season 4 with a direct address from Morty and Rick. Then the official trailer wasn’t released until October 2019. The trailer for the back half of Season 4 was released on April 1, 2020, just one month before episodes resumed.

The Season 5 trailer was released on March 30, 2021 ahead of a June 20 premiere, and we also have to consider the “First Look” animatic released in July 2020. It may seem shocking to consider, but it’s at least possible we’ll see an early animatic from Season 6 before the end of Summer 2021. A full-on trailer will depend on when the new season launched, but historically, they’re usually released between one and three months before the season premiere.

Assuming Rick and Morty shifts to an annual cycle, that probably means a Season 6 trailer on or around April 1, 2022.

How far along is Rick and Morty Season 6 production?

Jessica goes along on an adventure with Morty and Rick. Adult Swim

The latest update came in fall 2020, and it’s a good indication that Season 6 is progressing along smoothly.

“I often get confused right now between Season 5 and Season 6,” Dan Harmon said during PaleyFest NY in October 2020. “Immediately after this panel, I’ll be reviewing an animatic for a late Season 5 episode. Yet, we are very late in the season … writing Season 6, looking at finales for both seasons, and then also refining the finale of one and the premiere of another.”

Things are a bit confusing here, mainly because Harmon and fellow co-creator and showrunner Justin Roiland are involved at every stage of the process. If they were reviewing an animatic, then that late Season 5 episode hadn’t even entered the animation process yet, which can take several months.

At the same time, the writing team was actively scripting the Season 6 finale while refining the Season 6 premiere. More than six months later, series writer Alex Rubens wrote in a February 2021 tweet that the team had started writing Season 7! Therefore, the writing team is totally done with Season 6 but likely that animation hasn’t even begun on much of the season.

Who are the Rick and Morty Season 6 writers?

In May 2020, Dan Harmon noted in an Instagram post that Community alum Alex Rubens had joined the Rick and Morty writing team for Season 6. And then Rubens took the chance in February 2021 to spotlight his fellow writers over Twitter.

Therefore, we’ve already got a pretty comprehensive look at the Season 6 writers’ room: