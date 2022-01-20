Rick and Morty Season 5 Hulu release date revealed! What about HBO Max?

Cord cutters, rejoice! The latest season of Rick and Morty is finally landing on a streaming service in your dimension this February. We finally know the Rick and Morty Season 5 Hulu release date, but what does that mean for HBO Max? Or Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Hulu release date

In a press release revealing the latest offerings on Hulu, the Disney-owned streaming service announced that Rick and Morty Season 5 will arrive on February 5.

Rick and Morty Season 5 Hulu release time

Rick and Morty meet Pinhead and the Hellraisers. Adult Swim

Hulu didn’t say exactly when the new episodes would drop, but the streaming service typically adds new episodes at midnight Eastern (that’s 9 p.m. the day before Pacific time). So you can expect all 10 episodes to arrive at the stroke of midnight on February 5.

Rick and Morty Season 5 HBO Max release date

You might think HBO Max would be the likely streaming home of Rick and Morty since that’s where most Adult Swim shows wind up, but it seems whatever streaming deal was worked out with Hulu remains intact for Season 5.

Earlier reports suggested new seasons of Rick and Morty would drop simultaneously on Hulu and HBO Max, and that still seems possible. HBO Max recently released a list of new originals coming in February, but we still don’t have a full rundown of every show and movie being added to the streaming service’s library next month. Stay tuned!

Rick and Morty Season 5 Netflix release date

Brace yourself... Adult Swim

If you’re based in the U.S. you won’t find Rick and Morty on Netflix. However, the series is available on Netflix in international markets. So if you’re streaming from outside of America (or have a VPN) you should be able to watch Season 5, which is already playing on Netflix beyond U.S. borders.

Rick and Morty Season 5 episodes list

Here’s a full list of episodes in Rick and Morty Season 5 — not that the titles ever reveal much anyway:

What about the Rick and Morty Season 6 release date?

There’s plenty of the multiverse left to explore. Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 6 is expected in fall 2022. Sorry, that’s all we know for now.