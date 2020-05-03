Rick and Morty Season 4 went on hiatus in December 2019, but this Sunday, the beloved Adult Swim series finally returns. Five more episodes remain in Season 4 Part 2, and if you're wondering when, where, and how to watch them, here's everything you need to know.

Adult Swim announced the return of Rick and Morty with a new trailer on April 1 that promised the return of characters like Snuffles, Tammy, and, most important of all, the villainous Evil Morty. Whereas the first half of Season 4 featured mostly procedural adventures with very little impact on the overarching plot, the back-half of Season 4 will offer some closure on some of the biggest lingering plots that fans have longed for.

Here are all of your options for watching new episodes of Rick and Morty this May.

When are the Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 episode air dates?

On April 14, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account published a list of air dates for the remaining Season 4 episodes. Once the mid-season premiere airs on May 3, episodes will air weekly without interruption until the season concludes on Sunday, May 31.

Episode 6 — Sunday, May 3

Episode 7 — Sunday, May 10

Episode 8 — Sunday, May 17

Episode 9 — Sunday, May 24

Episode 10 — Sunday, May 31

Each episode will air Sunday nights on Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

What are the Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 episode titles?

Adult Swim published a YouTube video on April 14 detailing the remaining episode titles for Season 4, but they were first revealed earlier that day in a variety of tweets from fans, celebrities, and IGN. They were also codified in the tweet that confirmed the air dates for each episode.

Episode 6 — "Never Ricking Morty"

Episode 7 — "Promortyus"

Episode 8 — 'The Vat of Acid Episode"

Episode 9 — "Childrick of Mort"

Episode 10 — "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri"

For a breakdown of what each title might mean, and what we know about each episode, read our breakdown.

How can you watch Rick and Morty Season 4 live?

The obvious answer is to catch it on live TV with a cable subscription tuned in to Cartoon Network right at 11:30 p.m. Eastern when the episode airs, but in the digital age, things get much more complicated.

Episodes will also be available to stream live at the same time via the show’s page on the Adult Swim website or via the Adult Swim app for iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, or Apple TV. Access varies depending on the episode, but in most cases, viewers will still have to log in using a valid cable subscription.

According to the Adult Swim FAQ page, “Access to this service is only available to customers of participating TV Service Providers who also subscribe to Adult Swim. Please check back soon to see if your TV Service Provider has been added.” It seems like that limited list includes Comcast, DirecTV, and AT&T. (My cable provider, Optimum, is unfortunately not included, but it allows me to watch episodes after the fact on demand.)

How can you stream Rick and Morty Season 4 the day after?

Unfortunately, Hulu's relationship with Adult Swim differs from its relationship to major networks like NBC or Fox, which is to say that new Rick and Morty episodes will not be available the day after they air. Historically, new episodes are made available on-demand through the Adult Swim website or app as of 3 a.m. Eastern the day after they air.

The most efficient and straightforward option, however, would be to pre-purchase the entire season — or at this point, the remainder of the season — on a service like Amazon or iTunes, and the full episode will be waiting for you when you wake up on Monday morning.

Rick's got five arms here. What are you gonna do about it? Adult Swim

When will Rick and Morty Season 4 be on Hulu?

As of this writing, the first three seasons of Rick and Morty are available to stream on Hulu, and while it's not immediately clear when Season 4 will be added, we do have a vague idea. It took previous seasons eight months after the respective season finales before they were added to Hulu, but things should be a bit more accelerated with Season 4.

In October 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that new episodes “will now be available at the same time they land on HBO Max, about five months after the finales.” Assuming that information remains accurate, then we can expect Season 4 to appear in the Hulu library on October 31, 2020 — or even sooner. Most additions to Hulu arrive on Tuesdays or Fridays, and with October 31 falling on a Saturday, it's likely that Season 4 will be added on Hulu October 27 or 30 instead.

When will Rick and Morty Season 4 be on HBO Max?

A representative from HBO has confirmed to Inverse that Rick and Morty Seasons 1 through 3 will be available on HBO Max when the platform launches May 27, 2020. Season 4, however, won't be added to the HBO Max library until October. Assuming THR's information remains accurate for both Hulu and Hulu, that date is probably also some time in late October, but we can safely assume that Season 4 will be released on both platforms the same day.