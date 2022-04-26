Moon Knight Episode 5 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Disney Plus Marvel series

The crazy train keeps rolling for Disney+'s mind-warping superhero show, with last week's episode, "The Tomb," cranking things to 11.

Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson warned us that a shocking twist would be unveiled in Episode 4 and they didn’t disappoint, as Marc/Steven and Layla entered the tomb of Ammit and descended to discover the burial chamber of Alexander the Great, who had been Ammit's avatar.

Then the scheming Dr. Harrow arrives and shoots Marc/Steven in the chest, causing him to plunge into a deep well. When he awakes he's a drooling patient in a sterile sanitarium where we're made to believe he's been all along. But the fragile walls of sanity begin to shudder as Marc/Steven questions this weird purgatory and Taweret, the happy hippo-headed goddess of fertility, appears.

So grab your Moon Knight action figure as we dive into the details of Episode 5's confusing mindscape with this week’s lead-up to the season finale!

What is the Moon Knight Episode 5 release date?

Moon Knight Episode 5 will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

There are only two weeks left to see pictures of Moon Knight looming ominously. Marvel Studios

What is the Moon Knight Episode 5 release time?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Moon Knight are left?

Two, including this one. The finale will air on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Who stars in Moon Knight Season 1?

Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as British Museum gift shop clerk Steven Grant and aggressive ex-mercenary/CIA operative Marc Spector, two distinct personalities that serve as the avenging avatar of the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu.

Ethan Hawke (Gattaca, Training Day) is in prime form as cult leader Dr. Arthur Harrow, Moon Knight’s nemesis and acolyte of the Egyptian Devourer of the Dead, Ammit. Completing the rest of the main cast are May Calamawy as Spector’s wife and archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, and Academy Award winning actor F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Scarface) as the bold voice of the spooky, skull-headed Egyptian deity.

Is there a Moon Knight Episode 5 trailer?

There’s no official Episode 5 teaser from Marvel Entertainment. But there have been sightings of the latest TV spots, with snippets of imagery from Marc Spector first transforming into the Fist of Khonshu at the foot of the Lunar God's statue and two clashing figures silhouetted before a gleaming full moon. Check out the heroics in the video below.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 5 plot?

No official description of Episode 5 has been released. However, we can speculate with reasonable accuracy that this installment will provide clarity as to the nature of Marc/Steven's nightmarish experience trapped in the psychiatric hospital. We'll no doubt be watching how he escapes and reconciles his myriad realities, probably with the guidance of Taweret.

The prison he's being held captive in seems to be a self-constructed realm that might harken back to Marc Spector's earlier life as a mercenary and his original encounter with Khonshu that transformed him into Moon Knight. Since there's only one episode left after this chapter, the set-up should provide answers to the doomed mission that got Layla's dad murdered, and clear the way for the final showdown between Marc/Steven and Harrow.

Sometimes you just need a little support from a friend, even if that friend is your other personality because you’re trapped in a mind jail. Marvel Studios

Oh, and don’t forget that Layla El-Faouly, potentially a variation of the Layla Miller mutant character from Marvel Comics' House of M, has resurrection powers. Then there’s the issue of Khonshu being freed from his statuette to possibly battle a resurrected Ammit. It's going to be a busy couple of weeks!

Will there be a Moon Knight Season 2?

Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige have so far been silent regarding a second season of Moon Knight. Generally positive reviews and good viewership numbers could induce a second season, or maybe Moon Knight was always intended to be a one off. We’ll just have to wait and see.