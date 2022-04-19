Moon Knight Episode 4 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Disney Plus Marvel series

With last week’s third episode, “The Friendly Type,” in the can, we’re already halfway through Disney+’s Moon Knight. The diabolical Dr. Harrow is hellbent on resurrecting the Egyptian deity Ammit, whose tomb is somewhere in the deserts and fertile oases of Egypt.

While Steven Grant takes a back seat to the forceful will of Marc Spector, the ex-mercenary has journeyed to Cairo, where he and Layla comb the ancient city for clues to the site of Ammit’s tomb. To speed things up, Khonshu invokes a solar eclipse to stir the gods’ wrath and open a portal leading to the interior of the great pyramid at Giza.

Inside, Marc meets the Ennead, a high council of major Egyptian gods, and Khonshu speaks through him to warn the avatars of Harrow’s plan. A trial is performed and Harrow is called to defend himself, but is found innocent.

The avatar of Hathor points Marc towards wealthy antiquities thief Anton Mogart and, one brutal fight scene later, an ancient star chart has been stolen. Steven Grant emerges to provide his expertise, and Khonshu turns back the night sky to show what the heavens looked like millennia ago. Steven and Layla are able to pinpoint of location of Ammit’s tomb, but Khonshu is imprisoned by his peers for his continued meddling.

Moon Knight Episode 3 hints at a psychotic third personality hiding from Marc and Steven. Marvel Studios

Now, take a cool drink of water, and let’s see what lies in store for us across the desert sand in “Fist of Khonshu,” this week’s pivotal fourth installment of Moon Knight.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 4 release date?

Moon Knight Episode 4 will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 4 release time?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Moon Knight are left?

Three, including this one. Disney+’s superhero series consists of six weekly episodes clocking in at around 50 minutes each.

How much more will we see of Anton Mogart? Marvel Studios

Who stars in Moon Knight Season 1?

Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as British Museum gift shop clerk Steven Grant and ex-mercenary Marc Spector, two fractured personalities that become the vengeful avatar of the Egyptian Moon god, Khonshu.

Ethan Hawke (Gattaca, Training Day) co-stars as cult leader Dr. Arthur Harrow, Moon Knight’s nemesis and acolyte of Ammit, the Egyptian Devourer of the Dead. Completing the main cast are May Calamawy as Spector’s wife and archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, and the late Gaspard Ulliel as thief Anton Mogart. Academy Award winning actor F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Scarface) provides the booming voice of the imposing skull-headed Egyptian deity, Khonshu.

Is there a Moon Knight Episode 4 trailer?

There is no specific Episode 4 teaser. However, a short preview was delivered on April 8 called “Truth” that reveals some new shots of Marc/Steven in the sterile hallways of what appears to be a mental institution, which could be a major plot twist in this upcoming chapter. Check it out below.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 4 plot?

No official description of Episode 4 has been provided, but we’ve got to be bound for Ammit’s tomb after Layla’s celestial chart found a match for the stolen fragments that were interpreted by Steven Grant.

Harrow is still on the loose, and we could find out what happened to Layla’s deceased father, as well as possibly reveal a third personality in the form of cab driver Jake Lockley, a character from the comic books. At some point a rescue mission to save Khonshu from his stone imprisonment should be on the docket as well.

“There’s a big, mind-bending swing in episode four that makes you reconsider some of the stuff that you’ve seen,” Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson told The Hollywood Reporter. “Being able to do stuff like that — which pops up all over the comics, and also do great service to the tone and feel of the comics, the excitement of opening something up and seeing something you haven’t seen before — was one of the reasons that we wanted to do this.”

Will there be a Moon Knight Season 2?

Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige and Disney+ haven’t confirmed a second season of Moon Knight. We might hear something after Season 1 is in the books, or Marvel might have always intended for this to be a one-off show.