Moon Knight Episode 3 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Disney Plus Marvel series

Steven Grant’s madness continues as we dive deeper into the mysteries of Moon Knight.

Last week’s sophomore installment, “Summon The Suit,” saw conflicts mount as Marc Spector’s wife Layla arrived on the London scene to help her hubby escape from Dr. Harrow’s minions, who are eager to reclaim the golden scarab for their nefarious purposes.

After some revealing moments in a storage facility where Marc Spector’s arsenal of guns and cash are discovered by Steven Grant, Harrow kidnaps Grant and explains that the scarab can lead believers to Ammit’s tomb.

Harrow summons a deadly jackal, and Episode 2 finishes up with Spector taking full control in Moon Knight regalia to defeat it. But Harrow claims the golden scarab, Layla zooms off on her scooter, and Spector retains Grant’s body and heads to Egypt to stop Harrow before he reaches Ammit’s burial site.

We’ve reached the middle of the series, so let’s unwrap the bandages of episode three.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 3 release date?

Moon Knight Episode 3 will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

We now know what Harrow is up to, but there are still many questions surrounding his plan. Marvel Studios

What is the Moon Knight Episode 3 release time?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Moon Knight are left?

Four, counting this one. Disney+’s superhero series consists of six weekly episodes clocking in at around 40 to 50 minutes each.

Who stars in Moon Knight Season 1?

Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as British Museum gift shop clerk Steven Grant and ex-mercenary Marc Spector, two personalities in the same body that become the punishing enforcer of the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu.

Ethan Hawke (Gattaca, Training Day) co-stars as cult leader Dr. Arthur Harrow, Moon Knight’s nemesis and acolyte of the Egyptian Devourer of the Dead, Ammit. Completing the rest of the main cast are May Calamawy as Spector’s wife and archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, Lucy Thackeray as the snippy gift shop manager Donna, and the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart. Academy Award winning actor F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Scarface) provides the booming voice of Khonshu.

Is there a Moon Knight Episode 3 trailer?

Yes! Marvel Entertainment recently dropped a new teaser for the third chapter over the weekend, replete with pull quotes and accolades from a swarm of media outlets proclaiming this to be the “Best Marvel Series Ever!” Judge for yourself below.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 3 plot?

There’s no official episode title or plot description yet, but it appears from the scenery-changing climax of Episode 2, “Summon The Suit,” that we’re going to spend time in Egypt as Marc Spector takes the reins and teams up with Layla to try and stop Dr. Harrow and his cult from resurrecting Ammit.

More of the mystery of how Spector first became linked to Khonshu will likely be explored, and we might see glimpses of how Spector’s paramilitary operation went wrong and led him to his near-death experience near Khonshu’s tomb.

Will there be a Moon Knight Season 2?

So far, Marvel Studios’ head honcho Kevin Feige hasn’t confirmed a second season of Moon Knight. The series has been presented as a limited run, but if viewership is strong don’t be shocked if a second season gets greenlit.