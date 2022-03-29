Moon Knight release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for Oscar Isaac’s Marvel show

Heralding from the pages of Marvel Comics and only truly known by hardcore caped crimefighter fans, Moon Knight is beaming into your living rooms courtesy of Disney+ this week.

As a major component of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four plan, the new live-action series starring the lunar-inspired vigilante comes from the lesser-known tier of superheroes in Marvel’s vast stable. But it’s high time he was given the proper spotlight.

Created by Marvel writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, Moon Knight was first seen in the pages of Werewolf by Night #32 back in 1975. The new series will put a fresh spin on the superhero’s comics origins and show how battling evil and injustice can come with a heavy price when dealing with dissociative personality disorder.

Could Moon Knight’s small screen debut elevate him to the A-list of Marvel luminaries? Let’s unpack all the details about this darker descent into the character as he makes his TV debut.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant in Moon Knight. Marvel Studios

What is the Moon Knight release date?

Moon Knight begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It will release new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.

What is the Moon Knight release time?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern. Moon Knight will release its first episode at this time on Wednesday, March 30.

How many episodes of Moon Knight are there?

Disney+’s superhero event series consists of six weekly episodes, clocking in at 40-50 minutes each. Here are the tentative streaming dates for each of the episodes:

Episode 1 - March 30, 2022 Episode 2 - April 6, 2022 Episode 3 - April 13, 2022 Episode 4 - April 20, 2022 Episode 5 - April 27, 2022 Episode 6 - May 4, 2022

Ethan Hawke plays Arthur Harrow opposite Oscar Isaac’s Steven Grant and Marc Spector in Moon Knight. Marvel Studios

Who stars in Moon Knight Season 1?

Fresh off playing Duke Leto Atreides in director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Oscar Isaac will star as gift shop attendant Steven Grant, reformed mercenary Marc Spector, and their intimidating alter ego, Moon Knight. Of course, Star Wars fans will also remember Isaac as ace X-wing pilot Poe Dameron in the last three feature films from a galaxy far, far away.

Ethan Hawke (Gattaca, Training Day) co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow, a potential foe of Moon Knight’s due to his allegiance to the Egyptian god Ammit. Rounding out the rest of the main cast are May Calamawy as archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, Lucy Thackeray as Donna, and the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart.

Academy Award-winning actor F. Murray Abraham provides the vengeful voice of Egyptian god Khonshu.

Is there a Moon Knight trailer?

Yes! Marvel unleashed the latest trailer on March 14, and it highlights the dark nature of the material with Isaac’s fractured psyche on full display. Plus, that’s one incredibly cool costume!

What is the Moon Knight plot?

From the previously-released teaser and trailer, Moon Knight seems like it will remain pretty faithful to the character’s comic book origin story, with Spector prowling the shadowy streets of London acting as Khonshu's Earth-bound avatar and enforcer. Abandoning the MCU’s oft-used New York City location will be a refreshing change.

In between his vigilante exploits trying to understand his new paranormal destiny, Marc Spector is dealing with Dissociative Identity Disorder that manifests itself as other distinct personalities, like British gift shop clerk Steven Grant, and New York cabbie Jake Lockley. Lockley has not yet been confirmed but might appear if there’s a second season.

Oscar Isaac and director Mohamed Diab behind the scenes of Moon Knight. Gabor Kotschy / Marvel Studios

The superhero series was directed by award-winning Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab (4 episodes), with directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking the reins for the remaining two chapters.

Moon Knight’s lead writer is Jeremy Slater (Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy). Executive producer nods go to Slater, Diab, Isaac, as well as Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum.

Will there be a Moon Knight Season 2?

At this time, Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige has only confirmed one season, but things could swiftly change if Moon Knight becomes a household name and the ratings skyrocket.