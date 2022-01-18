Moon Knight leaks a major new Marvel superhero team

Marvel’s next Disney+ series, Moon Knight, promises to be totally unlike anything else the studio has made. And its protagonist, Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), a vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder and is bestowed with powers by the Egyptian god Khonshu, has the potential to be one of the most unique heroes to appear in the MCU.

That said, Marvel is being predictably vague about how Moon Knight connects to its larger plans. The first trailer for Moon Knight doesn’t do much to illuminate any possible connections it may (or may not) have to other MCU titles and characters.

Fortunately, the character’s comic book past, as well as several online rumors, may reveal what Marvel’s plans really are.

Moon Knight: Assembling the Midnight Sons

“There’s chaos in you. Embrace the chaos.” Marvel Studios

Moon Knight is one of several heroes rumored to be part of Marvel’s Midnight Sons plans. In the comics, the Midnight Sons are a team of heroes who come together to fight supernatural threats, and it has counted characters like Blade, The Punisher, Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, and Moon Knight as members over the years.

And one of the leading Phase 4 rumors is that Marvel, much like it’s said to be doing for the Young Avengers, is planning on bringing together a version of the Midnight Sons in the MCU. Whether that actually comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it certainly seems possible that Marc Spector’s role in the MCU post-Moon Knight will involve the Midnight Sons.

“I can’t tell the difference between my waking life and dreams.” Marvel Studios

It’s even been reported that Mahershala Ali’s Blade will have a surprise cameo in Moon Knight and that the series will either feature Dracula in a prominent role, or set the villain up for a future MCU appearance. If true, both surprises could confirm Marvel’s long-rumored Midnight Sons plans.

With that in mind, it seems more likely than not that Moon Knight will, similar to this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, further help to expand the supernatural side of the MCU.

Moon Knight: The MCU’s Newest Avenger?

Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) sees his vigilante self in the Moon Knight trailer. Marvel Studios

But even if the Midnight Sons never assemble, Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector could still take on a number of different roles in the MCU after Moon Knight. That includes, notably, becoming a member of the MCU’s post-Endgame Avengers.

In the comics, Moon Knight has been a member of the West Coast Avengers, the Secret Avengers, the Marvel Knights, the Defenders, the Heroes for Hire, and several other teams. That means Spector could end up being an integral new member of the MCU’s Avengers. He’s certainly powerful and interesting enough to be considered for a place on the team.

Khonshu is coming, Marc. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Until Moon Knight is actually released on Disney+, it’s impossible to make any specific predictions about Marc Spector’s future in the MCU. However, as much as the show’s trailers try to sell it as a standalone title, Marvel fans can rest assured that Moon Knight will likely establish Oscar Isaac as a recurring player.

Whether that’s because the Disney+ series will set him up to be a member of the Midnight Sons or one of the MCU’s newest Avengers is difficult to know for sure. But with characters like Blade, Werewolf by Night (Gael García Bernal), and Ghost Rider all said to be coming to the MCU soon, it’s looking increasingly likely that a Midnight Sons-esque team will be assembled in the coming years.

If a team like that does emerge in the MCU, Moon Knight will almost certainly be part of it.