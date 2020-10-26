Moon Knight release date, trailer, cast of Marvel's dark superhero show

Marvel announced a Moon Knight series was in the works for Disney+ last year, but there has been very little forward movement since then. The series was to be the first live-action project depicting the character often described as “Marvel’s Batman.”

Marvel Studios has hired Umbrella Academy scribe Jeremy Slater as showrunner, though a director is not attached to the Disney+ series just yet. However, Moon Knight has cast an actor to play the masked and mysterious detective, advancing the Disney+ series in a major way. Here’s everything we know about Moon Knight, including its release date, cast, trailer and more for Disney+’s latest Marvel series.

Marvel

Who is Moon Knight?

Like the Caped Crusader, Moon Knight is a lot darker than most of Marvel’s superhero line-up. The hero, also known as Marc Spector, is a mercenary and a former U.S. Marine. After a job gone awry, Spector is left for dead by his boss in Egypt.

While the character is often compared to the Dark Knight, there are plenty of stark differences between them. He’s saved by a group of Egyptians, who bring Spector to the temple of the moon god, Khonsu. He makes a deal to serve as a physical manifestation of Khonsu on Earth and returns to the U.S. with new powers — enhanced strength and speed, all of which grow more powerful during the full moon — and a penchant for using his wealth to finance his vigilante and detective activities.

Spector also has Dissociative Identity Disorder, which has led to the introduction of alter egos like New York cab driver Jake Lockley and millionaire Steve Grant. Moon Knight is known to wear an all-white costume, hood, and mask. He’s fought alongside the Avengers, the Defenders, and other known Marvel hero teams.

Marvel

When is the Moon Knight release date?

Moon Knight does not yet have a premiere date. However, given that the studio has reportedly cast the lead role, it’s possible that the Disney+ series will be moving a lot quicker behind-the-scenes. Realistically, Moon Knight could start filming at some point in 2021 pending the completion of the show’s scripts. However, the series probably won’t arrive on Disney+ until 2022 at the earliest.

Who is in the cast of Moon Knight?

Oscar Isaac is reportedly in negotiations to star as the titular character. Isaac last starred in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as the pilot Poe Dameron. Considering that Isaac has worked with Disney in the past (which owns both Lucasfilm and Marvel), it’s no surprise that he was on the list of actors being considered for the role.

Currently, only Isaac has been cast for the Disney+ show and it’s unclear which characters will be included in the series (or who will play them). Stay tuned for updates.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

What is the plot of Disney+’s Moon Knight?

That is unclear. So little is known about the project right now and it’s hard to gauge which storylines Marvel will follow for the character. The most obvious start would be for Moon Knight to adapt the character’s origin story, introducing him to a broader fanbase that's less familiar with the comics. This could potentially pave the way for the character becoming part of the MCU in the future.

Is there a trailer for Moon Knight?

Not yet, because the series has not officially gone into production. Should Moon Knight begin filming next year, it’s possible that we could get a trailer nearer to the end of 2021 or early 2022. It all depends on when production actually gets underway. In any event, fans should expect the trailer a few months before the series’ release date.