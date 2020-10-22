Mandalorian Season 2 theory confirms a huge Sasha Banks rumor

Ever since a certain hooded professional wrestler turned up in the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, fans have been debating who Sasha Banks will play in the Star Wars universe. Popular guesses range from Ahsoka (sorry, Rosario) to Doctor Aphra, but the most likely answer seems to be another Mandalorian by the name of Sabine Wren.

With just a week to go before The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres, Sasha Banks still hasn't revealed who she's playing, but a closer reading of the initial trailer could answer the question once and for all.

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer features a snow-covered planet that Mando and Baby Yoda visit in their quest. Of course, there's a long history of snow planets in Star Wars, from Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back to the sacred Jedi planet Ilum in The Force Awakens. However, we may be overlooking an even better option: Krownest.

If you've never heard of Krownest, you're probably not alone. This planet has never been featured in a Star Wars movie, but it played a crucial role in the Galactic Civil War between the Empire and the Rebellion. Krownest is an icy Outer Rim planet under the control of the Mandalorian government. It's also the ancestral home of Clan Wren, a powerful Mandalorian family that includes Sabine Wren.

The Wren's actually sided with the Empire, and Sabine's rebellion made her an outcast among her family. However, shortly before the Battle of Yavin (aka, that time the Rebels blew up the Death Star in A New Hope), Sabine returned home in an attempt to win over her family and enlist their help in fighting the Empire. This actually ended up sparking a small civil war that derailed Sabine's plans, though the Wrens did eventually send a squadron of soldiers who helped the Rebellion in a crucial moment.

Sabine Wren with the darksaber on Krownest. Lucasfilm

So why does this matter? Well, the short answer is that if Mando is looking for more Mandalorians, one of the best places to go looking for them is Krownest. And if that's where he's headed, it seems extremely likely that he'll encounter Sabine Wren.

The longer answer is that visiting Krownest could open up tons of new possibilities for The Mandalorian. This could be an opportunity for Din Djarin to learn new things about his adopted people (including the fact that not everyone adheres so religiously to "The Way"). He might even pick up a few new tricks or meet a new armorer.

And of course, if Sabine Wren does show up, then Ahsoka Tano won't be far behind. The last time we saw the two characters they were setting off on a new adventure together at the end of Star Wars Rebels, which takes place before The Mandalorian. It makes sense that they might want to regroup first on Sabine's home planet. Maybe Krownest is where Ahsoka will finally cross paths with Baby Yoda, and the child's Jedi training can begin.