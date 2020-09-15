Mandalorian Season 2 trailer may reveal our first look at a new Jedi

Finally, some good news. The first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 was released on Tuesday morning, and while it's short on plot, there is one extremely revealing moment that could tease a huge Jedi twist. Who is that mysterious hooded figure stalking Baby Yoda and Mando? It's not who you think, but it could be someone even better.

50 seconds into the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer, the dynamic duo arrive on a snowy planet. While the Armorer's words from the Season 1 finale narrate the scene, the camera cuts to a woman wearing a dark cloak who seems to be watching our heroes. This happens just as the Armorer is talking about those "sorcerers" who used to do battle with the Mandalorians (she's talk about the Jedi). So unless this is a huge misdirect, this new character is probably a Jedi, and she might be the first Jedi we meet on The Mandalorian.

Who is she? Disney

It's tempting to think that we're looking at Rosario Dawson (who is heavily rumored to be playing Ahsoka Tano) in The Mandalorian Season 2. But this character is very clearly human, and Ahsoka is an alien with orange skin and horn-like features called montrals, which give her a distinct look even when she's wearing a cloak.

Ahsoka began as an animated character. Disney

What's much more likely is that we're looking at Sasha Banks' mysterious new character. Back in February, reports surfaced that the WWE star (known to fans as "The Legit Boss") would be joining MMA fighter Gina Carano in an undisclosed role. At the time, we speculated that she could be another ex-Rebellion soldier like Carano's Cara Dune, which would help flesh out that character's backstory. Another good guess is Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian who wielded the Darksaber before Moff Gideon got his hands on it — this could also mean we'll find out how he got the legendary weapon in the first place.

However, based on this trailer, it seems likely Banks is actually playing some unnamed new Jedi character. Maybe she's a youngling who survived Order 66, all grown up?

Sasha Banks reportedly has an undisclosed role in 'The Mandalorian' Season 2. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images

Then again, it's possible this could just be some clever editing in the Mandalorian Season 2 trailer. Banks' character may have nothing to do with the Jedi, or she could be delivering a message for Ahsoka. Or maybe that's not Sasha Banks at all; it's a very dark image and we're really just guessing here. [Update: Disney has seemingly confirmed that this new character is indeed played by Sasha Banks.]

Either way, the new trailer makes it clear that The Mandalorian Season 2 will deliver on the promise of the Season 1 finale to introduce new Jedi as Mando takes on the responsibility of bringing Baby Yoda to his own people (if more of his species even exist). From loads of Stormtroopers to a team of X-Wing pilots, the new season already looks action-packed. Adding another professional wrestler to the mix can only make it better.