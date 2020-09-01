Mandalorian Season 2 updates tease a major reveal for Moff Gideon

That vague "October 2020" release date for The Mandalorian Season 2 is now only weeks away. While it's exciting we only have a handful of weeks to wait for new Star Wars content, we're still waiting on one big thing a trailer. No trailer a month out is highly irregular, but some fan speculation could explain this glaring absence. Plus, two more updates on what Season 2 could bring.

3. When will The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer air?

Mando and his young charge, Baby Yoda. Lucasfilm

It's the question on everyone's lips. At first, it was thought it would air during the NBA Playoffs, considering the entire event was held by Disney. It also would more or less line up with when the Star Wars celebration would have been held. Since a Season 1 first look was released at the Star Wars Celebration in 2019, it seemed like a foregone conclusion we'd get our next look the next year. Then the event was cancelled.

That weekend came and went, still no trailer in sight. It's now at most eight weeks away, and fans don't even have a specific release date, just "October 2020." While it's unlikely the show will be delayed, not having a solid date at this point is worrying.

Redditor MrVernonDursley has an idea why Star Wars has gone radio silent. Simply put, while a Season 1 trailer was necessary to sell the show and the premise before Disney+ had its initial launch. Now the series is on its sophomore season, they can simply let the show speak for itself. Of course, there's no ruling out a trailer reveal, but preparing yourself for the lack of one may be wise at this point.

2. Don't expect too much violence

Moff Gideon and the darksaber Lucasfilm

While the world waits for a glimpse into the new season, an unlikely source has already reviewed it: the Kijkwijzer, the Dutch board for motion picture ratings. Their multi-tiered system rates media on five criteria: violence, fear, sex, discrimination, and drugs/alcohol. Season 1 had violence deemed acceptable for children 12 and over, with "fear" acceptable for those 9 and over. Season 2 is quite different. While the "fear" has now risen to the 12 and over level, violence is down to 6 and over.

What does this mean for The Mandalorian? Well, don't expect much violence at all. While there may be a darksaber in the mix in this season, it's unlikely we'll see much extreme bodily harm. However, the heightened fear factor raises some interesting questions. Every second season raises the stakes in one form or another, but it seems The Mandalorian will take a big step up into bone-chilling intrigue.

1. Moff Gideon has some Force tricks up his sleeve

Moff Gideon and his troops. Lucasfilm

The one guiding light throughout the wait for The Mandalorian Season 2 has been Giancarlo Esposito, who portrays Empire commander Moff Gideon. While Disney refuses to let loose any information, Esposito has been leisurely discussing his upcoming project in interviews, including a recent one with Syfy in which he reveals his character's connection with the Force.

"I would have to say that there’s some surprises coming down the pike in regards to the connection he has to the Force. You don’t quite know where he fits in there, but he certainly has some information that we don’t that connects him to the old school," Esposito said. Could "the old school" be reference to the ancient cult of the Sith, or is it just suggesting the way he uses the Force is more original trilogy than sequel trilogy? With the show premiering next month, we won't have to wonder this for long.