Loki Episode 3 theory: Lady Loki’s TVA plan could seriously backfire

Time is running out for the Time Variance Authority.

The first three episodes of Marvel’s Loki series on Disney+ have firmly established the all-encompassing power and might of the TVA, but they’ve also revealed darkness behind some of its lies and exposed the cracks in its armor. Loki Episode 3 takes things a step further, exposing a long-rumored truth about the TVA that could easily lead to its dissolution.

That might not necessarily be a good thing.

The Theory — Loki Episode 3 reveals that the agents of the TVA were not, despite what they’ve been told, simply created by the supposedly powerful but curiously unseen Time Keepers. Instead, the organization’s agents are all variants who’ve been captured by the TVA and subsequently had memories of their pre-TVA lives wiped.

It’s a major revelation — no matter how many Marvel fans might have predicted it in recent weeks. In fact, it’s so impactful that it’s possible — should the TVA agents learn what’s been done to them — a worker revolution will take place that ultimately destroys the organization.

That definitely seems to be what Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is hoping will happen. But the destruction of the TVA would also open the door for another powerful, time-traveling Marvel villain to wreak absolute havoc in the multiverse.

Yes, you know who we’re talking about.

Kang the Conqueror is on his way to the MCU. Marvel Comics

Enter: Kang — One of the most powerful of all Marvel’s comic-book villains is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Kang the Conqueror. A formidable strategist and experienced time traveler, Kang is set to be played by Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Though his arrival is all but certain, we don’t know in what context Kang’s MCU debut will take place.

Loki Episode 3 may offer the answer to that question. Assuming that the truth behind the TVA’s “recruitment” methods is eventually revealed to the agents themselves and that they respond by revolting against the organization, the disintegration of the TVA would conceivably open the door for Kang to gain control of the multiverse. Without the TVA around to police time travelers, variants, and branch realities, he wouldn’t need to worry about any bureaucracy thwarting his evil scheme.

It’s not a ludicrous possibility. The TVA and Kang have a long and tense relationship as adversaries in the comics, and the TVA has been known to intervene on occasion to prevent the Marvel villain from expanding his dominion. Since the TVA is so powerful in Loki, it’s easy to believe its mere presence has enough to keep Kang in check.

But what if the TVA were to dissolve from within? Kang would have free reign to do whatever he wanted — and what Kang wants typically isn’t good.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki Episode 2. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — All signs point towards Kang the Conqueror stepping up as the MCU’s heir apparent to the almighty Thanos. He’s powerful enough to fill that role, and as a known time traveler, he operates by a very different set of rules. Marvel fans are understandably curious to see how the studio plans to bring the character into the MCU in the coming years.

Now, that doesn’t mean that Loki will directly set up Kang’s introduction. But the show’s heavy focus on timelines and time travel, as well as its use of the TVA, makes it seem like a prime candidate to at least tease the supervillain. Though the TVA might not be totally defeated by the time Loki Season 1 comes to a close, things definitely seem to be heading in that direction.

And if that’s the case, don’t be surprised to see Kang take advantage.