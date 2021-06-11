Where is the TVA? Loki theory solves the mystery and sets up Ant-Man 3

Marvel fans still know very little about the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The first episode of Marvel’s Loki does a lot to explain this all-important bureaucracy’s origins and purpose within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it doesn’t go very far into the specifics of its existence. The organization appears to reside outside the boundaries of traditional time and space, but what does that actually mean?

One surprising new theory suggests that the TVA’s headquarters (as depicted in the Loki premiere) may be based in an uncharted region of the MCU fans have already seen on screen.

A Compelling Theory — As Marvel fans dissect every minute of the Loki premiere, some are starting to speculate that the TVA headquarters may be located in the Quantum Realm.

Since time and space are believed to be irrelevant in the Quantum Realm — as established in Avengers: Endgame and the first two Ant-Man films — this would explain why time works so differently for the TVA. Such a theory also explains why the TVA can apparently travel freely around the Sacred Timeline. If based in the Quantum Realm, the organization could use it to time travel like the Avengers did in Endgame.

This is an interesting and compelling theory, and it opens the door for Loki to connect directly to the one Phase Four MCU film fans already know will explore the Quantum Realm.

Welcome to the TVA. Marvel Studios

Absolute Quantumania — Not much is currently known about the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due to hit theaters next year, but its title promises that the film will delve heavily into the Quantum Realm. If Loki were to reveal that the TVA is based in the Quantum Realm, it would follow that this series could somehow connect to Quantumania.

The fact that the extended Quantum Realm sequence in Ant-Man and the Wasp also features a shot of an actual city (see below) inside the trippy dimension only lends credence to this theory, and to the possibility Quantumania and Loki may be more connected than fans think. Of course, we haven’t even mentioned yet that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a powerful time traveler in the Marvel comics, is set to have a role in Quantumania as well.

Given Kang’s time-traveling methods, he’s presumably someone the TVA would take an interest in. Most Marvel fans believe that the TVA will factor into Kang’s story in some manner. If that turns out to be true, don’t be surprised to see the TVA show up in Quantumania either — assuming that the organization is still around by the time Loki ends.

The Quantum Realm city seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — Since Loki deals so heavily with time travel, there’s always been reason to believe that the series could help set up whatever it is that Kang the Conqueror is after in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

After all, there’s no way Marvel would set up a formidable time traveler like Kang so soon after introducing an organization like the Time Variance Authority into the MCU without bringing them into conflict (or at least contact). That’s the generally accepted belief held by many Marvel fans, at least.

But if the TVA really is located in the Quantum Realm, then it feels very likely that the events of Loki will help set up the events of Quantumania.