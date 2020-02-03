Loki's in jail in new Disney+ teaser, and we know who's got him

A 30-second teaser aired during the Super Bowl offered fans a glimpse of the upcoming slate of Disney+ offerings. While The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision got more trailer time — they’ve been filming for much longer — a quick peek at Loki provided the first clue that the God of Mischief will be paying for his time-meddling ways with a stint in prison.

Plot details for Loki are scarce at this early stage in the show's development. However, while the Disney+ series has only just begun filming, we do know that Thor’s wily brother will be an alternate version of the character who died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Armed with the Tesseract, the 2012 iteration of Loki disappeared during Avengers: Endgame. While it’s unclear where he went or what he’ll be up to, the new teaser hinted Loki would land in some trouble with the time police.

In the trailer, Loki is spotted wearing a beige top with TVA written across the breast pocket. The look is reminiscent of prison jumpsuits and it’s clear that Loki’s actions won’t go overlooked in the Disney+ series.

But let’s backtrack. What is TVA? Though it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s possible that the acronym stands for Time Variance Authority. Check out the image of Loki in TVA garb below.

Loki is wearing a TVA shirt, meaning he's probably been caught by the time police. Marvel

In the comics, the Time Variance Authority is responsible for monitoring the timeline. The organization first appeared in Thor Vol. 1 #362 and is known to assert its authority when tampering with the past or future threatens the timeline and the multiverse at large. They’ve also been known to wipe out entire timelines deemed to be dangerous, so it’s safe to say they’re incredibly powerful.

If Loki’s running amok and causing mayhem to the timeline, the TVA will likely take action to maintain the balance. It’s possible they could imprison the God of Mischief on the grounds that his existence itself constitutes a time abomination. After all, this is an alternate version of Loki and he’s seemingly traversing through time unchecked. It's no wonder the TVA pursues him.

Loki escaped during 'Avengers: Endgame' with the Tesseract. Who knows which timeline he's ruining first? Marvel

The first clue that Loki would be time-travelling came last June. During a presentation for investors, Marvel president Kevin Feige unveiled an image from the Loki series that revealed the trickster god was in the 1970s, as evidenced by the movie theater sign advertising Steven Spielberg’s Jaws in the background.

While the Super Bowl teaser didn’t offer much additional information about the upcoming Disney+ series, it’s clear that Loki’s adventures in the multiverse are only beginning. Now he’ll have to add evading the TVA to his list of things to do.