Everything we know about J.J. Abrams' Justice League Dark DC show on HBO Max

J.J. Abrams is entering the DC Universe. The famed creator of Lost and director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker will produce a new DC superhero television series for the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming service, HBO Max.

Here's everything we know so far about the untitled series based on the DC Comics series Justice League Dark. Bookmark this page and come back frequently as we'll update this post as we learn more information.

What is J.J. Abrams doing with DC?

J.J. Abrams is producing a new TV series based on the DC Comics title Justice League Dark. It will stream exclusively on HBO Max, the Warner Bros. streaming service set to launch in May 2020. (It is to be determined how much the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic will affect the launch of the platform.)

It is unknown at this point if the show shares any continuity with the DC Extended Universe (with movies like Batman v Superman, Suicide Squad, or Birds of Prey) or the television Arrowverse (with The CW shows like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl). Of course, we know that the multiverse exists, so it's just as plausible for the Justice League Dark to exist on a parallel Earth separate from everything else we've seen before.

In 2019, WarnerMedia finalized an exclusivity deal with film director and TV producer J.J. Abrams to produce shows for Warner's upcoming streaming service HBO Max. The service will be the famed studio's own streaming service to compete with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and NBC's own upcoming service Peacock. Abrams reportedly turned down an eye-watering $500 million with Apple to produce for HBO Max.

In April 2020, WarnerMedia announced the first three shows Abrams will produce for HBO Max through his production company, Bad Robot. The first is an original show, titled Duster, a period crime drama set in 1970s Southwest U.S. co-produced with LaToya Morgan, whose previous credits include Into the Badlands and TURN: Washington's Spies. The second is Overlook, a new series set in the world of Stephen King's classic horror novel The Shining.

When is the Justice League Dark release date on HBO Max?

There is currently no release date for Justice League Dark.

Is there a trailer for HBO Max's Justice League Dark

Nope. We don't expect one any time soon, but we'll let you know when it's released.

Who's in the cast of Justice League Dark?

There are currently no stars announced for Justice League Dark.

Cover of 'Justice League Dark: Vol. 2,' a collection of issues #7-13 of 'Justice League Dark.' DC Comics

What the heck is the Justice League Dark?

Heck is right!

The Justice League Dark is a team of DC Comics heroes with a dark twist. They originate from a 2011-2015 action-horror comic from Peter Milligan, in which superheroes from supernatural origins band together to fight off demonic and ghoulish threats the primary Justice League are ill-equipped to handle.

While the Justice League has familiar faces like Batman and Superman, the Justice League Dark is made up of occult characters like John Constantine, Zatanna Zatara, Deadman, and Shade the Changing Man. Later iterations of the team included Swamp Thing, Etrigan the Demon, and the Spectre. Wonder Woman even led the team in a 2016 sequel series.

Is this the first Justice League Dark adaptation?

J.J. Abrams' TV show is not the first adaptation, nor is it the first time something live-action has been attempted.

From 2016 until now, there have been ongoing developments at a Justice League Dark live-action feature film. Some of the biggest names attached to the project have included Andy Muschietti, Guillermo del Toro, music video director Joseph Kahn, and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman.

In 2017, Doug Liman told Inverse when he was still attached, “The bar is so high for me to do something unexpected. But I feel like I’ve cracked it down to something I’m really excited about.” A few weeks later, Liman exited the project.

In 2017 DC released an animated feature film, Justice League Dark, which took place in its animated universe of direct-to-video movies. At the film's New York premiere, director Jay Oliva told Inverse the DC animated movies are a way to gauge the interest of unfamiliar characters or concepts before an attempt at something in live-action. “The animation we do is a testing ground to see if the public likes it or not,” Oliva said. He then revealed that clips from his 2013 DC animated film Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox helped sell the live-action Flash pilot to The CW.

The film starred British actor Matt Ryan as John Constantine, reprising his role from the short-lived cult series Constantine that aired for one season in 2014. Ryan later returned to playing his role in live-action for Legends of Tomorrow on The CW.

On May 5, a sequel to Justice League Dark, titled Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, will be released on VOD and Blu-ray.