Jon Snow sequel series cast: GoT star gives an optimistic update

House of the Dragon proved there’s still massive desire for Game of Thrones even after that disastrous series finale, but it’s going to take more than a Targyen-focused prequel to totally make things right. Thankfully, HBO has something in mind with a direct GoT sequel that follows Jon Snow’s adventures back beyond the Wall. And while. we still don’t know much about the series, one recent interview could be more revealing than you think.

The return of Daenerys Targaryen?

Emilia Clarke’s dragon-riding Mad Queen famously wound up dead by the end of Game of Thrones, but is it possible should could show up in Game of Thrones’ sequel show? In a recent interview, Clarke commented on the Jon Snow series.

Jon Snow murders Daenerys Targaryen. HBO

She started by defending Dany’s actions in Game of Thrones Season 8 before imagining a scenario where the character survived.

“I still think Daenerys did nothing wrong,” Clarke said. “It's not fair that Jon gets to live. I want Daenerys with him. With Jon. They could go to family therapy and fix their issues. Daenerys is a very hopeful character, she has a lot of hopes and I wished that she was able to achieve that.”

That’s a nice fantasy, but it seems unlikely. However, when pressed as to whether Daenerys Targaryen might appear in the Jon Snow sequel in some other way, Clarke offered a glimmer of hope.

“Never say never,” she teased.

Did Drogon save Daenerys? HBO

The Inverse analysis — Is it possible Daenerys could appear in the Jon Snow sequel show? It’s more likely than you might think. For one thing, we could easily get some sort of flashback if Snow spends some of his time in the frigid north reminiscing about his warm nights with his aunt Daenerys.

It’s also technically possible that Dany could be alive in the aftermath of Game of Thrones. She definitely looked pretty dead, but as many fans have pointed out, we’ve seen dead characters come back to life on the show before. And if Dany’s body ended up back in Essos, it’s possible some dark magic could be used to bring her back to life.

It’s even possible that House of the Dragon could secretly set up Dany’s return. The prequel series takes place almost 200 years before Game of Thrones so we won’t seen Emilia Clarke in this show, but we could eventually see Melisandre or some other witch with the power to bring Daenerys back to life. And if that happens, it could quietly set up the Mad Queen’s return in this planned sequel series.