Prequels might be in vogue at the moment, but Game of Thrones fans are still holding out hope for a sequel that can resolve some of the show’s biggest unanswered questions. After initially denying any plans to continue the original story, HBO has seemingly confirmed that a Jon Snow sequel is on the way. However, a recent leak could be bad for anyone hoping the new show will fix all our problems with the Game of Thrones finale.

Jon Snow’s sequel revealed?

The fact that this show exists is basically confirmed, but beyond that, we know very little. In a recent interview, Jon Snow actor Kit Harrington denied any knowledge of the sequel series when he told MTV’s Josh Horowitz, “The only thing I’ll say is that I know nothing about it.” (Get it?) But the story doesn’t end there.

Will the Night King return in a Game of Thrones sequel? HBO

However, as Metro recently reported, someone else involved in the series could be spilling the beans instead. The British publisher points to the credits page for Daniel West, who served as executive producer on Harrington’s HBO miniseries Gunpowder about Guy Fawkes. But what’s interesting is that West’s credits also included an “untitled” “limited series” that’s “in development” at “HBO.”

Could this be the Jon Snow sequel? It’s definitely possible, though it could easily be some other project. However, the fact that West’s talent agent has already removed the credit from the site suggests it may be exactly what we think. And assuming that’s the case, that means the Jon Snow show is a “limited series.”

Is the Jon Snow sequel a limited series?

Jon and Dany in Game of Thrones Season 8. HBO

For anyone hoping that HBO was planning an epic follow-up to Game of Thrones, this is a bit of a disappointment. There’s only so much the Jon Snow sequel can do in just one or two seasons, and “limited series” suggests we’ll be getting a very narrow follow-up focused on the character’s adventures in the North. This is almost definitely not a sprawling story that includes other fan-favorite characters like Arya, Sansa, and even Bran.

Of course, we’re still excited at the prospect of seeing more of Jon Snow, even if it really is just a miniseries. And if the show does well enough, maybe that will push HBO to renew it for a longer run or launch similar miniseries about other characters.

Emilia Clarke recently suggested her character Daenerys Targaryen might still be alive if her body made it to the right witches back in Essos. Now there’s a story I’d like to see.