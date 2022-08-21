Everything we know about the Game of Thrones Jon Snow sequel series

Jon Snow was the beating heart of Game of Thrones. He went from a bastard in House Stark, to leader of the Night’s Watch, to a straight-up corpse, to facing off against the Night King, to loving and then murdering his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen. But it doesn’t look like his time is over yet.

Ahead of the release of the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, here’s everything we know about the Jon Snow follow-up series.

What is the Jon Snow sequel series about?

The last time we saw Jon Snow was in the Game of Thrones finale as he rode beyond the wall. HBO

According to a Hollywood Reporter article about the series entering development, the only information available right now is that it will be “a live-action spinoff series centered on the fan-favorite character Jon Snow.”

Seeing as Game of Thrones covered Jon Snow’s journey from an obscure young man into one of the biggest power players in Westeros, the series will presumably follow Jon’s adventures after he leaves the world he knew behind for life beyond the Wall.

In case you forgot, Jon Snow was exiled and sent to live among the Wildlings for murdering Daenerys Targaryen, a fate he seemed happy to embrace. Will this series focus on his exile, or will he somehow be dragged back to Westeros?

Who is in the cast of the Jon Snow sequel series?

Could Kit Harington’s real-life wife, Rose Leslie, make a cameo? ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

So far only Kit Harington is attached to the project, meaning he would reprise his role of Jon Snow should the series get picked up for production. We may not see any other familiar faces given that most Game of Thrones stars are moving on with their careers, but never underestimate the Thrones universe’s ability to draw surprise cameos.

Seeing as Jon Snow is now living among the Wildlings, we may even see a flashback to his late love interest Ygritte, especially since she’s played by Harington’s real-life wife, Rose Leslie. At the very least, it seems reasonable to assume that Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju would appear, as his character, Tormund Giantsbane, was seen riding alongside Jon in the Game of Thrones finale.

When will the Jon Snow sequel series come out?

Jon Snow’s fate may rest in the hands of House of the Dragon. HBO

One answer to this question could be “never,” as the series is only in development and might not be picked up for production. But given Jon Snow’s massive popularity, and the large amount of interest in the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel, it seems like passing on an opportunity to follow the further adventures of another Targaryen would be a huge mistake. Maybe Jon’s fate depends on whether House of the Dragon manages to win a significant audience.

If the series does get picked up, it’s unknown where it would fit on the increasingly crowded schedule for Game of Thrones’ future, which includes a stage play, an animated series, and other live-action spin-offs. But of all the projects in the works, a Jon Snow sequel series seems like it would have the biggest draw.