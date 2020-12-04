Boba Fett is back, and better than ever. If there was any doubt after his brief cameo in The Mandalorian Season 2 premiere, Episode 6 confirmed it. The infamous Star Wars bounty hunter has returned to kick some stormtrooper butt. But how old is Boba Fett in The Mandalorian? The answer might surprise you.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 6.

In The Mandalorian Chapter 14, "The Tragedy," Din Djarin and Grogu arrive on Tython, but they're not alone. Before too long, we see another famous Star Wars ship reach the planet, Slave 1. Inside it? Boba Fett and Fennec Shand. (Side note: This solves the mystery of who approached Fennec's left-for-dead body back in Season 1's Tatooine episode.)

After a short, tense conversation, the Empire shows up, and the trio of hired guns team up to protect Baby Yoda. Long story short... it doesn't go well, but we do get to see some incredible Boba Fett action in the process. His dexterity with his unique weapon (a Tusken gaffi stick) reveals he's a lot sprier than his grizzled face would suggest — he also seems to really hate stormtroopers.

So how old is Boba Fett? Let's do some quick math...

How old is Boba Fett in The Mandalorian?

Boba Fett in 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Episode 6. Lucasfilm

To answer that question, first, let's explain when exactly the show takes place. The Mandalorian Season 1 was set five years after the Empire fell in Return of the Jedi. Specifically, it took place in 9 ABY (that's short for After the Battle of Yavin — aka, the destruction of the first Death Star in A New Hope). The Mandalorian Season 2 seemed to pick up very soon after the Season 1 finale. So, at the latest, it's 10 ABY in this episode.

As for Boba Fett, we know he was "born" in 32 BBY (before Yavin) on the planet Kamino. Specifically, he was created in a cloning lab using Jango Fett's DNA around the same time that the events of The Phantom Menace took place. But unlike all of Jango's other clones (who aged rapidly and became the clone Troopers), Boba was specifically engineered to age at a normal human rate, basically making him Jango's son.

So how old is Boba Fett in The Mandalorian. He's in his early 40s. Either 41 or maybe 42, depending on how much time passed between seasons.

That may come as a surprise considering his appearance on the show. But remember, the last time we saw Boba he was falling into a Sarlacc pit. We don't know how long it took for him to escape or how he got out (though there are a few clues), but it clearly left some scars.

Then again, it's also possible that as a clone, Boba Fett still ages slightly faster than a normal human. This could also explain his appearance in The Mandalorian, though his fighting skills in this episode suggest he's got plenty of good years ahead of him.

Why does Boba Fett's age even matter?

He's back! Lucasfilm

It shouldn't, but Star Wars has a long history of treating middle-aged characters as if they were ancient. Luke Skywalker is only 53 in The Last Jedi, but he's portrayed as an old fart who dies from meditating too hard. Going back even further, Obi-Wan was only 59 in A New Hope, though he looks a few decades older (this is a bit of a retcon thanks to the prequels, but it's still true).

So it's refreshing to see The Mandalorian treat characters who might not be in their physical prime anymore with a little more dignity. We saw the same thing earlier this season with Bo-Katan and again with a middle-aged Ahsoka Tano in Chapter 13, but the return of Boba Fett proves this isn't a once-off thing. It might just be the new normal in Star Wars.