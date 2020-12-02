Mandalorian Season 2 leak reveals Boba Fett's true mission

Boba Fett made his triumphant return in The Mandalorian Season 2. The famed bounty hunter was presumed dead after his fall into the Sarlacc pit during Return of the Jedi. However, his reappearance in the Disney+ show confirmed that he was still alive, but missing his iconic armor. While it’s unclear if Boba will actually cross paths with Mando in Season 2, a new leak suggests the character will come back alongside an iconic craft from the original trilogy.

Spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian Season 2.

In the original trilogy, Boba Fett piloted Slave I, the spacecraft previously belonging to the bounty hunter (and Boba’s clone father) Jango Fett. The ship consisted of several weapons that Jango used in battle. However, following his death during the First Battle of Geonosis in Episode II, Boba became the owner of the Slave I and even used it to fly Han Solo’s carbonite form to Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine.

Who's your favorite new TV character in 2020? Take the Inverse fan-favorites survey!

Boba Fett is sans armor and his ship right now. Lucasfilm

According to a leak from Jason Ward (via Reddit), the Slave 1’s cockpit was recreated for Season 2, suggesting the ship will make major comeback in the remaining episodes of The Mandalorian. Of course, the arrival of the ship could also mean that Boba Fett will reclaim it in time to fly off to his own spinoff series on Disney+.

While a number of Ward’s Star Wars leaks have proven credible in the past, the leaker has been accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct in recent months, with some of these claims tied to Ward's attempts to peddle or acquire information about upcoming Star Wars projects. A fan blog compiled the allegations that began circulating in April, with Ward writing a lengthy apology for his behavior in one incident while denying allegations regarding the request of nude images. Ward subsequently deleted that apology, but it can still be read here.

Ward did not respond to Inverse's request for comment prior to publication.

Boba Fett may find his ship. Lucasfilm

Regarding the Boba Fett leak, there is reason to believe the bounty hunter will come back for another episode in Season 2. He’s only made one brief appearance thus far and it would make sense for Boba to hunt down his armor, which is still in Din Djarin’s possession. That alone sets up a potential confrontation between him and Mando. They could even join forces for a bit before parting ways. Maybe Boba is biding his time and has been trying to get the Slave I back first before jetting off to get his armor. There must be a reason why he’s still stuck on Tatooine, right?

Though Boba is getting his own series, it’s doubtful that The Mandalorian would bring back Temuera Morrison for a small cameo that ultimately amounted to very little. If the Slave I is set to return, then it stands to reason that Boba will show up once more to reclaim what’s his.