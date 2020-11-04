Mandalorian armor is the Batsuit of Star Wars. From the beskar to the jetpack to the wrist rockets, it turns the wearer into a superhero. That's why it was so shocking to see Boba Fett without his iconic armor at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 2. However, he wasn't completely unarmed. The two weapons Boba does carry could hold the secret to what exactly he got up to once he somehow escaped the Sarlacc.

Given the scant glimpse of Boba we got, there are three things that seem notable: a scarred face, dark robes, and two weapons. These two weapons are a gaffi stick and a cycler rifle, two tools primarily used by the Tusken raiders. Both of these weapons turned up throughout the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian, but they also appeared in the prequels. In fact, a cycler rifle is responsible for the demise of one podracer in the Boonta Eve Classic.

A better look at Boba's two weapons. Lucasfilm

The combination of two Tusken weapons and dark robes may add up to a very strange life for Boba. It's possible he escaped the Sarlacc, witnessed the fall of the Empire, and then disguised himself as one of the Tuskens. It would make for a lonely and strange five years, but it's absolutely one way to keep your identity hidden. (It's also possible we'd previously seen him in The Mandalorian while he was in disguise.)

This theory seems more reasonable when you consider the circumstances. Boba Fett has one of the most recognizable faces in the galaxy as one of the countless clones that made up Palpatine's army in the early days of the Empire. But due to the age amplification of the battle clones, it's clear he's a special one. Even without his iconic Mandalorian armor, he's a big deal.

Cobb Vanth in Boba's armor. Lucasfilm

If Boba was in fact one of the Tuskens who helped the people of Mos Pelgo fight the Krayt dragon, it makes the episode all the more interesting. Boba would have been forced to watch Cobb Vanth parading in his rightful armor, which he inherited from his dead father Jango Fett. It must have taken a lot of restraint attacking Cobb on the spot to reclaim the iconic green outfit. Now that it's being whisked away to another planet with Mando and Baby Yoda, don't be surprised if Boba Fett follows close behind.