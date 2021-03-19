We’re in the endgame now. With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 currently streaming, there are just two more to go until the Marvel series comes to an end. And given some of the events that just occurred onscreen (get your spoilers here), the show is about to get a whole lot darker before we see any light.

How many episodes are in Falcon and Winter Soldier? How maybe are already released and how many are left? How many seasons will we get. Find the answers to all these fundamental questions below.

How many episodes in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The Marvel series runs for six episodes total with the final episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier airing on Friday, April 23. It’s possible those final two will be slightly longer, though the show seems to be sticking to roughly 40-minutes per episode.

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are out?

The first four episodes of Falcon and Winter Soldier are already available on Disney+. They’re titles are “New World Order” (Episode 1), “The Star-Spangled Man” (Episode 2), “Power Broker” (Episode 3), and "The Whole World is Watching" (Episode 4).

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are left?

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel

There are two episodes left in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (At least for Season 1.)

How many episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier are released per week?

Just like with WandaVision and The Mandalorian, Disney+ releases one episode per week. As far as we can tell, the streaming service has no plans to change this any time soon (though rumor has it Marvel’s What If...? could drop all at once later in 2021).

Will there be a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2?

Baron Zemo is coming to Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But when? Marvel

For now, the answer is probably no. Marvel seems to treat these Disney+ shows like miniseries, rather than traditional TV shows. So Falcon and the Winter Soldier will probably lead directly into a movie or even a different miniseries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rather than a Season 2.

Then again, as Kevin Feige often says, anything is possible in the MCU. Here’s what the Marvel Studios boss revealed at a press conference ahead of the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere:

The fun of the MCU is, obviously, all of the crossover that we can do between series, between films. It will always vary based on the story – sometimes it will go into a Season Two, sometimes it will go into a feature and then back into a series. We’ve announced that Ms. Marvel, after her debut on Disney+, will be going into the second Captain Marvel film. But we are thinking of and planning second seasons for some of the upcoming series.

I’ve been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or definite yes to anything in regards to your question about another season of WandaVision, but some of the shows that we’re about to start filming, we are keeping in mind a structure that would lead into a Season Two and a Season Three in a more direct way than, say, a show like WandaVision which clearly goes into a feature. But it is new. That’s part of the fun, exciting, adrenaline-boosting creativity that we’re able to do, thanks to Disney+, and really to figure out new ways of storytelling. Perhaps someday we’ll chart out five seasons of a show, but really we’re focusing on delivering the best seasons we can one at a time so far.

So depending on how Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends, it’s possible we could get a Season 2. Though if Sam Wilson becomes Captain America, he’ll probably get a solo film or wind up leading the team in Avengers 5. Alternatively, maybe Feige should consider a spinoff about everyone’s favorite new character: Dancing Baron Zemo.