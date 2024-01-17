House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Might Be Later Than You Think

It’s been well over a year since House of the Dragon premiered, but Season 1 of the prequel spinoff delivered all the gory action and political unrest Game of Thrones fans were hoping for. Now, fans are anxious for more before the withdrawal becomes overwhelming.

A teaser revealed Season 2 would premiere in “Summer 2024,” but the specific date has remained a mystery. However, House of the Dragon star Matt Smith may have accidentally given things away.

On BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Smith got a bit specific when plugging the second season. “August, I think,” he said, before dialing his claim back to just “This summer.” Smith also said he hasn’t seen any of Season 2, and that he still needs to re-record some dialogue, but that everything seems to be on track.

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith revealed Season 2 will premiere in August. HBO

An August release would make perfect sense, as it would be precisely two years after Season 1’s premiere. But while House of the Dragon was one of the few shows unaffected by last year’s writers and actors strikes, an August release date would still be a delay. In November 2023, HBO executive Casey Bloys said the new season would premiere in “early summer.” It’s unclear what caused this small delay, but if Smith’s information is anything to go by, it isn’t a production issue. For what it’s worth, HBO weighed in on Smith’s comments with a simple “We have nothing to announce about a debut date or month.”

The conflict between Rhaenyra and Alicent will break out into warfare in House of the Dragon Season 2. HBO

If Season 2 premieres in August, the gap between Seasons 1 and 2 will be longer than the gap between any two seasons of Game of Thrones. Clearly, HBO believes the show is worth the wait, and it certainly can’t be denied that House of the Dragon Season 1 enjoyed a far better reception than Game of Thrones’ final year. Season 2 is looking to be even bigger and more dramatic, as the Dance of the Dragons is finally kicking off. Hopefully it was worth the wait.

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres Summer 2024 on HBO.