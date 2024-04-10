Video game adaptation fever is sweeping the nation. The Last of Us, Halo, Twisted Metal, and Five Nights at Freddy’s have already hit screens of all sizes, and Borderlands is looming on the horizon too. But Fallout is attempting something new: replicate The Last of Us’ big-budget, prestige approach while telling a brand new story in the game franchise’s universe.

Now that Fallout is almost ready to exit Amazon Prime’s vault and face the cold light of day, here’s everything you need to know about the series, from its new release date and time to whether the saga will continue in Season 2.

What is the Fallout release date?

Fallout will be released on April 10, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. It was originally scheduled to premiere on April 11, but was recently moved up a few hours. All eight episodes of Season 1 will be available to watch at once, so you can explore the Wasteland in one long binge if you’d like.

What is the Fallout release time?

Amazon is following in Disney+’s footsteps and releasing Fallout at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST. Disney+ uses this prime-time release strategy for its bigger franchise releases like Ahsoka or Loki Season 2, which understandably suggests that Amazon sees Fallout as one of its high-profile offerings. Notably, however, those Disney series release episodes weekly, so releasing all eight episodes at prime time is a risky strategy — and one that suggests an all-nighter eight-hour binge if you really want to avoid spoilers.

Walton Goggins plays a wandering Ghoul in Fallout. Prime Video

How many episodes are in Fallout Season 1?

Fallout Season 1 has eight episodes, a typical number for a prestige TV series. Every episode will be available at once, so you can binge or pace yourself as you see fit.

Is there a trailer for Fallout?

Yes! The trailer features Ella Purnell as vault dweller Lucy, Aaron Moten as Brotherhood of Steel member Maximus, and Walton Goggins as mysterious mutant The Ghoul. Judging from the trailer, it appears we can expect some serious action, a good old-fashioned quest, and even some flashbacks to the pre-apocalypse.

What is the plot of Fallout?

Fallout follows three different characters as they navigate the Wasteland: Lucy, an “optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit,” Maximus, a “young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel,” and The Ghoul, a “morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.”

All three will clash and collaborate on the hunt for a strange artifact that could change their lives — and the post-apocalyptic world — forever. While plot details like vaults, the Brotherhood of Steel, and mutants are pulled from the game, Fallout’s plot is original, so even the most diehard fans won’t be able to predict where it goes next.

Will there be a Fallout season 2?

It certainly looks like it! The state of California recently announced it will award $25 million of tax credits to Fallout Season 2’s production. Despite being set in Los Angeles, Fallout Season 1 actually wasn’t filmed in California, so it will be interesting to see how the location change affects the show.

That said, Season 2 of Fallout has yet to be officially announced, so anything is possible.

Fallout premieres April 10 on Amazon Prime Video.